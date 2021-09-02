Flames engulf this Whiteford home on Friday. The blaze destroyed the house and its contents — displacing four occupants, who were not at home when the fire broke out. The house fire remains under investigation.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL
WHITEFORD — An investigation is continuing after a blaze ripped through a Whiteford home, destroying the house and displacing its four occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 9:38 a.m. on Friday after discovering the burning house in the 4400 block of Slate Ridge Road, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The occupants — one adult and three children — were not at home when the fire started, fire officials reported.
Approximately 50 volunteer firefighters battled the three-alarm blaze for about 90 minutes, before bringing it under control, according to fire officials.
The blaze caused an estimated $750,000 in damage to the two-story house and its contents, a MOSFM spokesperson reported. “The home is considered a total loss,” the spokesperson said.
Information regarding how the four displaced occupants are being assisted was unavailable.
As of Wednesday afternoon, MOSFM detectives still hadn’t pinpointed where the fire started, nor had they determined the cause, fire officials reported.
MOSFM investigators are seeking the public’s help. Anyone with information regarding this fire incident is asked to call the agency’s Northeast Regional Office Tip Line at 410-386-3050.
