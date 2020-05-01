You are the owner of this article.
Blaze destroys unoccupied apartment near Elkton

  • By Carl Hamilton cahamilton@cecilwhig.com
Elkton-area apartment fire

Flames shoot from an unoccupied, house-like apartment near Elkton on Wednesday night. The blaze destroyed the apartment in the 400 block of Locust Point Road, south of Elkton, translating to an estimated $100,000 in damage.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL

ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a blaze ripped through an unoccupied, house-like apartment near Elkton, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A passerby called 911 at 7:11 p.m. on Wednesday, after discovering flames and smoke coming from the building in the 400 block of Locust Point Road, south of Elkton, fire officials reported.

Approximately 30 firefighters with several area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.

The blaze destroyed the one-story apartment, translating to an estimated $80,000 in structural damage, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Akire, an agency spokesman. In addition, the fire destroyed approximately $20,000 in contents, he reported.

Fire officials identified Locust Point Road, LLC as the property owner.

MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the kitchen of the vacant apartment, according to Alkire, who further reported that, as of Friday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

