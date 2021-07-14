BEL AIR - An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a shed near Bel Air and a vehicle that was inside of the structure over the weekend, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A resident called 911 at 1:55 p.m. on Saturday, after discovering the burning outbuilding in the 500 block of Schucks Road, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials reported.
Approximately 30 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the one-story, wood-framed shed and a vehicle that was inside of the outbuilding, according to a MOSFM spokesperson.
As of Wednesday, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.