NORTH EAST — An investigation is continuing after a fire destroyed a shed on a residential property in a mobile home park near North East, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 7:14 p.m. on Tuesday, after discovering the burning outbuilding in the 100 block of Huron Court in Lakeside Mobile Home Park, fire officials reported.
Approximately 25 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 10 minutes before bringing it under control, fire officials said. North East Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze destroyed the 6’-by-6’ shed, which was valued at approximately $1,000, according to fire officials. It also destroyed an estimated $500 in property that was stored inside the shed, fire officials reported.
Investigators determined that the fire started inside the shed, fire officials said. As of Thursday, however, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials added.
“Temporary power to the shed has not been eliminated as a possible cause,” a MOSFM spokesperson noted.
