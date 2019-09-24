FAIR HILL — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a Fair Hill-area home Tuesday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. Reporters from the Whig were on the scene Tuesday morning.
Singerly Fire Department responded to the home in the 300 block of Lewisville Road around 10:36 a.m. along with multiple other departments, including departments from New Castle County, Del., according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman.
Due to the lack of hydrants in the area, fire officials required a tanker task force, which provided additional water supply to extinguish the fire, Alkire said.
Fire officials brought the blaze under control in one hour, but by that point the structure had collapsed. Investigators are considering the structure a total loss, Alkire reported.
Both the origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation, according to Alkire.
“That is under investigation at this time,” he said. “Due to the amount of damage, our investigators are slowly working their way in there to actually find both the origin and the cause.”
An accelerant detection K-9 officer responded to the scene, but Alkire said that is standard protocol for any large fire. He added that fire officials are still investigating whether arson played a role in the blaze.
It was initially reported to fire officials that the home was vacant, but Alkire said MOSFM is now getting preliminary information that possibly points to the presence of either vagrants or people allowed to live on the property by the former owner.
Whether there was anyone occupying the dwelling at the time of the fire is still under investigation, according to Alkire.
Michael Calhoun is listed as the most recent owner of the property, but Alkire said fire officials have not yet confirmed whether Calhoun is the current owner.
“We’re still trying to sort through all that right now to see who the last person was in there,” he said.
Alkire added that MOSFM is still in the process of making contact with Calhoun.
Anyone with information that might help fire detectives in this investigation is asked to call the Northeast Regional Office of the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-836-4846.
