ELKTON - Investigators are blaming an electrical problem for trigging a blaze that destroyed a shed on the property of an Elkton residence, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 8:43 a.m. on Thursday after discovering the burning outbuilding in the 100 block of Brown Street, prompting approximately 10 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about 15 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $1,000 in structural damage to the 10'-by-10' shed, making it a total loss, and it also destroyed approximately $1,000 in belongings that were inside the building, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
MOSFM investigators determined that the fire started inside the shed, Alkire said. They concluded that the fire started accidentally "due to unspecified electrical failure," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.