Flames shoot upward from a dump trailer in Colora early Monday morning. The blaze destroyed the dump trailer, which had an estimated value of $3,000, fire officials reported. An investigation to determine the cause of the blaze is continuing.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
COLORA — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a dump trailer in Colora early last Monday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A patrolling Maryland State Police trooper called 911 at 12:01 a.m. Monday after discovering flames shooting from the dump trailer in the 1900 block of Conowingo Road, prompting area volunteer firefighters to respond, fire officials said. The Community of Rising Sun Fire Company serve as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Fire officials reported that a crew of five CRSFC firefighters brought the blaze under control in approximately 10 minutes.
The blaze destroyed the 2005 Top Brand dump trailer, resulting in an estimated loss of $3,000, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured during the incident.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the storage area of the dump trailer, fire officials said. Later on Monday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials added, noting that MOSFM detectives are asking for the public’s help in their investigation.
“Investigators are looking into the cause of this fire incident. Please call the Northeast Arson Tip Line at 410-386-3050 if you have any information about this incident. Callers can remain anonymous,” the MOSFM spokesperson outlined.
