ELKTON — Investigators are blaming a malfunctioning wood stove for a blaze that destroyed a detached garage on the property of a residence near Elkton on Tuesday, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The property owner called 911 at 3:11 p.m., after discovering the burning garage in the 300 block of Carters Mill Road, off Singerly Road (Route 213) in the Cherry Hill area, north of Elkton, fire officials reported.
Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about two hours, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
No one was injured, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the 10’-by-30’ garage and its contents, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, who serves as a fire detective and also as an agency spokesman.
MOSFM detectives concluded that the fire started accidentally, after they determined that the blaze began near an operating wood stove, Alkire reported.
“There was a failure within the wood stove and, as a result, nearby combustibles were ignited,” Alkire told the Cecil Whig on Wednesday, adding, “This is another case involving a homemade or makeshift wood stove.”
