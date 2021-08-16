ELKTON - A blaze heavily damaged a home near Elkton on Monday morning.

An emergency alert indicated that the house in the 1800 block of Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton, was "well involved" when first responders arrived at the scene. The blaze was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m., based on that dispatch.

Numerous fire trucks and other emergency vehicles lined Blue Ball Road, as firefighters with various area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze. The fire forced emergency workers to close a portion of Blue Ball Road to all traffic.

An investigator with the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was on scene, after receiving a dispatch. As of late Monday afternoon, official information about the house fire had not been released.

Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more information about this house fire becomes available.

