Firefighters work on the roof of this Elkton-area house on Monday morning, after they and numerous other volunteer firefighters brought the blaze under control. In the foreground, two volunteer firefighters take a break.
This photo shows some of the fire trucks and other emergency vehicles that lined Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton, on Monday morning while volunteer firefighters battle a nearby house blaze. The fire forced emergency workers to close a section of Blue Ball Road to all traffic.
Volunteer firefighters continue to work Monday morning, after bringing the blaze under control at this house on Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
This photo shows a house on Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton, after a blaze caused heavy damage to the structure on Monday morning.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Firefighters work on the roof of this Elkton-area house on Monday morning, after they and numerous other volunteer firefighters brought the blaze under control. In the foreground, two volunteer firefighters take a break.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
This photo shows some of the fire trucks and other emergency vehicles that lined Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton, on Monday morning while volunteer firefighters battle a nearby house blaze. The fire forced emergency workers to close a section of Blue Ball Road to all traffic.
ELKTON - A blaze heavily damaged a home near Elkton on Monday morning.
An emergency alert indicated that the house in the 1800 block of Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton, was "well involved" when first responders arrived at the scene. The blaze was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m., based on that dispatch.
Numerous fire trucks and other emergency vehicles lined Blue Ball Road, as firefighters with various area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze. The fire forced emergency workers to close a portion of Blue Ball Road to all traffic.
An investigator with the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was on scene, after receiving a dispatch. As of late Monday afternoon, official information about the house fire had not been released.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more information about this house fire becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.