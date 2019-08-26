CHARLESTOWN — An investigation is continuing after a blaze caused approximately $50,000 in damage to a detached garage on a residential property near Perryville and it contents, according to the Maryland Office of State Fire Marshal.
Investigators identified the property owners as Joseph and Diane Carabetta, both of whom had served on the Cecil County Republican Central Committee and also had chaired that group.
A neighbor called 911 at 6:04 p.m. Sunday, after noticing the fire in the 1500 block of Carpenters Point Road, fire officials reported.
Approximately 30 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for 22 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Charlestown Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage to the detached garage while destroying approximately $25,000 of property inside the outbuilding, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the roof assembly of the detached garage but, as of Monday night, the cause remained under investigation, Alkire reported.
Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is asked to call the MOSFM's Bel Air office at 410-836-4844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.