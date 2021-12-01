Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt opened for business on Friday at its new location, 131 South Main St. in North East.
The move from West Street Village to the former North East Grocer began in mid-October. Brenda and Tom Hayden decided it was time to go bigger to the 3,200-square-foot shop with more dining, a bigger kitchen and a full menu.
“We’re really excited about breakfast,” Brenda Hayden said Saturday. “A lot of people were really missing the North East Grocer. Tom and I decided we were going to support the breakfast community.”
However, Hayden said Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt would not sell breakfast sandwiches.
“Chris at Chesapeake Coffee Company does those,” she said of her neighbor across the street, adding she does not want to be competition for others along Main Street. “But you’re welcome to go there and get your gourmet cup of coffee and come in here for the breakfast bar.”
Hayden and her staff were busy serving hot food and frozen yogurt despite the cold wind that blew on an otherwise sunny Saturday morning. Amanda Parsons brought her son River, 4, in to get French fries and a cup of soft serve. The youngster enjoyed choosing toppings from the wide selection offered.
“But I want French fries,” he said while ordering his ice cream. His mother assured him he was getting both by showing him the container holding the hot, salty fries.
Hayden said the North East Chamber of Commerce is already signed up to use their dining room for meetings, taking advantage of the in-house wifi. Private parties are also welcome.
Just as Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt did at their old West Street Village location, customers can still get fan favorites – including the Bubble Waffle.
“We still have the Mega Milkshakes and we’ve got Mega Hot Cocoa,” Hayden said. Check out their wide variety of hot foods, as well as the breakfast buffet from 6:30 until 10:30 a.m. daily.
Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt is open every day at 6:30 a.m. They close at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and stay open until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
•••
An anonymous Elkton man is $100,000 richer after buying a winning Maryland Lottery Scratch Off Ticket at Redner’s Warehouse Market on Augustine Herman Highway.
He told lottery officials that winnings from several other tickets amounted to around $100, which he rolled over to other tickets including the $30 ticket in the $100,000 Lucky game.
In his car, he started scratching off the ticket boxes, which became tiresome. So he headed back into Redner’s and asked an employee to scan the remaining tickets. All the lesser tickets came up empty. Then the employee scanned the $30 ticket and told the man she could not give him that much cash at the store.
“I thought it was $10,000, but she whispered that it was $100,000,” he said, smiling. “I went to my car and cried for 10 minutes before calling my father.”
For selling the winning ticket, Redner’s was awarded $1,000.
Maryland’s lottery law gives winners the option to remain anonymous.
•••
Thrivent Financial is offering a free online Christmas concert featuring Amy Grant Dec. 3 through Dec. 5.
Grant has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, has been awarded six Grammys and 22 Dove Awards and had the first Christian album to go platinum.
This is a Christmas gift from Thrivent. No sales pitches will be made. Register at https://www.itickets.com/events/455551.html to get the link for the concert.
To find out more about Thrivent products, contact Marcia Upton in Oxford, Pa. 717-542-3663.
•••
The Elkton Chamber and Alliance, town of Elkton and Union Hospital/ChristianaCare are joining forces to sponsor the lighting of the town Christmas tree Dec. 3.
The celebration begins at 6 p.m. in front of the hospital, 106 Bow St. in Elkton. Then join in the parade led by Santa Claus to the corner of North and Main in downtown Elkton for the lighting of the Christmas Tree, refreshments, photos with Santa and a performance by Bobby Ann’s Dance Studio.
Consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to Elkton Alliance, a Toys for Tots drop off site.
•••
Canyon Atlantic Partners, LLC will take over Jennersville Hospital effective Jan. 1, 2022 according to officials from Tower Health. Tower is also turning over Brandywine Hospital to the same organization.
In an announcement last week, Tower Health added it has suspended planning for the closure of Jennersville Hospital.
“We listened to the community and redoubled our efforts to keep Jennersville and Brandywine Hospitals open,” said Sue Perrotty, president and CEO of Tower Health. “We are deeply grateful for the commitment of our staff, who showed steadfast dedication to our patients throughout this process. We have a lot of hard work ahead but believe this transaction represents the best opportunity for the two hospitals.”
Staff in good standing at both Chester County, Pa. facilities will be offered employment with the transfer. The transfer means the acute care hospitals will remain opened along with their associated outpatient services.
Tower Health acquired the Chester County hospitals in 2017.
Jennersville and Brandywine Hospitals would become for-profit facilities with the transfer.
•••
Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 in North East and the Cecil County Arts Council will host a Paint & Sip Friday Dec. 10 from 6 until 9 p.m. at the post located at 815 Turkey Point Road.
Tickets are $40 per painter and include all supplies plus a glass of wine or beer and snacks. Go to https://www.cecilarts.org/product/paint-sip-at-vfw-6027/ to register
•••
Gloria Larkin, president and CEO of TargetGov, an organization that provides consulting and business development services, will lead a 10 a.m. webinar called “Positioning For Success In The New Year — Strategies For Business Development” on Dec. 7.
Larkin will discuss strategies for development of your business as a contractor for services, changes in business development tactics, aggressive versus organic growth and more. It’s geared toward small, women, minority and veteran-owned businesses.
It’s a free webinar hosted by the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs but you must register in advance by going to https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_suyMKmW2Q2aE1cRR5ouVGA
•••
Paul Bernal has been promoted to Vice President Global Sales and Business Development for Operative Experience, Inc. officials of the company based in North East announced recently.
Bernal’s role will be oversight of the domestic and international sales and the OEL sales team; reporting directly to Lou Oberndorf, chairman and chief executive officer.
“Paul has done a tremendous job heading up our military and government sales team since joining OEI in 2016,” Oberndorf said. “He has a proven track record in the healthcare simulation industry and we are confident his leadership will help us best serve our customers and drive company growth.”
OEI makes realistic simulated patients for use in medical training for every field from emergency response to battlefield to third world health care.
Bernal comes to OEI with 17 years of experience in the field.
“OEI is leading the industry in the development of highly innovative and hyper-realistic simulation technology for our customers and I am excited to work with the team to continue to grow the business and the impact this has in saving lives,” Bernal said. “With new products and technology soon to be announced, I am confident that this coming year and beyond will continue to be an exciting time of innovation and growth for OEI.”
•••
ChristianaCare hospitals, which includes Union Hospital in Elkton, has been recognized by the American Heart Association‘s “Get With the Guidelines Achievement” awards for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients get the best and most appropriate care treatment.
Among those seven awards was Gold Plus; the highest recognition bestowed by the organization. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of adult death in the United States and a leading cause of adult disability. Every 40 seconds an adult in the US suffers a stroke.
Union Hospital is certified by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services as a Primary Stroke Center.
Early detection and treatment have proven to minimize long term effects and improve survival, which is why ChristianaCare was recognized.
“Our stroke program at ChristianaCare is dedicated to improving the quality of care and quality of life for our stroke patients,” said Kim Gannon, M.D., PhD, medical director of Christiana Hospital’s Comprehensive Stroke Program. “The Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative helps us to achieve those goals. This recognition from the AHA testifies to our unwavering commitment to serve our community with consistent high-quality stroke care. I am incredibly proud of our entire team – the Acute Neurosciences team, Emergency Department, Radiology, Nursing, EMS, Pharmacy and so many more – that led to this outstanding accomplishment, but more importantly for the exceptional care they provide to our patients day in and day out, even during the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
