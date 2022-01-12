Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
The Garage NE is open for business on Pulaski Highway in North East.
Jen and Jeff Celeste quietly opened the auto business Monday at the former North East Auto Sales, 1920 West Pulaski Highway. They bought the location from Charles and Jaynee Traurig.
“For us this was the perfect location to do what we wanted to do without having to rip it out,” Jeff said Tuesday.
The Garage continues what the Traurigs did for some 40 years, offering vehicle maintenance, repair and diagnostics. The Celestes will also continue be a dealership for Cruise America.
“We were doing this at our house where we have a garage,” Jen said. “It was so busy over there. Now we do everything here.” That “everything” ranges from oil changes to lift kits and everything in between, Jeff said.
Woman-owned and family-operated, The Garage has two technicians — Joe Heitz and Giovanni Pollock — and five bays. To introduce themselves to the motoring public, The Garage NE is offering 20% off alignments and a free alignment with the purchase of four tires. Come in and get a free alignment check with their state-of-the-art Hunter Alignment Rack.
The Garage NE is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Find them on Facebook or call 443-941-0680 to make an appointment.
•••
A shopper at Food Lion at 1001 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton is $50,000 richer thanks to the Ca$h to Go! scratch off ticket from the Maryland Lottery.
The money was claimed last week according to the agency, one of 35 prizes awarded worth $10,000 or more.
•••
If you are looking for help in the romance department, Dove Valley Vineyard in Rising Sun has a Wine & Cake Bonbon Pairing Feb. 5 and 6 at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Cathy’s Cupcakes will be on hand to help you learn which Dove Valley wine will go best with your sweetheart’s bonbon.
Tickets are $20 per person. You will get to taste several wines and bonbons and take home a souvenir wine glass and a box of bonbons.
Register through the Dove Valley Vineyard Facebook page or call 410-658-8388.
•••
Now through Feb. 28, customers of Martin’s Food Store in Rising Sun will be invited at checkout to donate to the Feeding School Kids Initiative.
This program was launched last year to help those children in need, raising $3.3 million.
“School food programs are critical to fighting food insecurity and ensuring children receive regular, nutritious meals,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company. “Thanks to the generous support of our customers, we are proud to bring back our Feeding School Kids initiative in support of our local schools and their hunger relief efforts Together, we are directly impacting local school food programs from something as simple as paying off student lunch debt to providing free breakfast and lunch to all students.”
Martin’s, through its parent company, GIANT, will donate $250,000 to the initiative. School systems have used the funds to increase the number of children it can assist or to purchase local produce to feed students with take home meal kits.
•••
System upgrades will mean several Delmarva Power Company self-service functions on its website will be unavailable Jan. 13-18.
This includes the My Account portion of the website, meaning that the self service billing and account functions will be out of service. Bills normally paid through the Delmarva website will need to be paid in person at authorized locations. Find a payment location at https://tinyurl.com/4m34n6pw.
Even though customers won’t be able to log into the website, power outages can be reported online as a guest.
Additionally, bills will be a little off kilter. The upgrades will cause the January bill to be a little higher and the February bill lower by approximately $36 to reflect the seven day website interruption.
•••
North American Partners in Anesthesia and ChristianaCare Union Hospital are now partners for anesthesia services at the hospital in Elkton.
Dr. Ryan Geracimos, chief medical officer, said NAPA will be in charge of the services for Union’s six operating rooms.
“Union Hospital has served this community for more than a century, and we’ve earned our community’s trust as expert, caring partners in their health,” Geracimos said. “We are pleased to partner with NAPA for anesthesia services as we provide high-quality, safe care for our patients.”
NAPA is the leading specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company, operating at more than 500 facilities in 20 states.
“NAPA is excited to leverage our national performance database to enhance the level of exceptional care patients receive at Union Hospital,” said Josh Constable, vice president of Clinical Services for NAPA’s mid-Atlantic region. “Our commitment to patient experience and clinician excellence strongly aligns with ChristianaCare’s mission of compassionate care.”
•••
Harford Community College has received a grant from the National Science Foundation, which will help the college in Bel Air help students on a track as a biotechnician.
The $493,912 NSF grant will help HCC identify students still in Harford County Public Schools in need, help them make the transition to the college and continue a course of study to an associate of arts degree in science and its new AAS in Biotechnology degree. This will include increasing awareness of these types of careers with family-focused STEM workshops as well as offering summer internships to help students get into the field.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
