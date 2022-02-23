Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
A property inside the Chesapeake Corporate Center in Elkton was recently part of a $6 million sale of distressed properties brokered by McKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC. According to the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation, Elkton UCCC LLC was the owner of the property, which sold for $2,625,000.
The building at 101 Chesapeake Boulevard, along with a property in Fairfax, Va., were sold by MCRE on behalf of FVCBank. The Elkton building is 30,400 square feet of office space and was formerly a medical office building. Its new owner is Red Leaf Developments based in Rocklin, Cal.
Five Cecil County businesses are on the list of more than 350 to receive Project Restore funding from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to help sustain businesses in the pandemic.
Aspen Lee Boutique in Elkton, B.O.B. Photography in Chesapeake City, Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun, EMH Presents in Earleville and Escapades LLC in North East got a share of the $14.5 million to help with the cost of staying open and viable. The amounts announced by DHCD are estimates based on sales and use taxes. Bog Turtle Brewery is eligible for as much as $140,430. Aspen Lea Boutique could get almost $102,000. EMH Presents could get $112,746. More than $52,000 could come to Escapades LLC while B.O.B.Photography is in line for $18,000. The money is designated into one of three uses; property assistance, business operations year 1 and year 2.
Designed to help businesses and incentivize commercial development in vacant storefronts, Gov. Larry Hogan called Project Restore “one of our most successful COVID-19 recovery initiatives.”
“As we continue to award grants to businesses in every jurisdiction and work to make this program permanent, we are effectively driving more jobs and more investment to our small towns and main streets for years to come,” Hogan said.
Several Cecil County people were recently included in Gov. Larry Hogan’s “Green Bag” appointments to various commissions in Maryland.
Jason McNew was named to the Controlled Hazardous Substance Advisory Council. Robert Peoples was tapped to join the State Board of Well Drillers.
The Green Bag dates back to the 17th century and refers to the green leather satchel that was used to bring the names of governor candidates to the Maryland Senate for approval. Hogan announced 131 appointments, all of which now await approval of the senate.
Hogan also included several Harford Countians to the list.
Hogan named the Hon. Angela Michelle Eaves to fill a seat on the Maryland Court of Appeals. To the Board of Boiler Rules was named Phillip Kreuer. Kurt Doan was named to the Commission on LGBTQ Affairs and J. Thomas Sadowski, Jr. was named to the Maryland Public-Private Partnership Marketing Corporation.
Hollywood Casino in Perryville is now another place where adults can come to get COVID vaccinations. Starting Feb. 24 and every Thursday and Friday from noon until 6 p.m., booster shots will be available at 1201 Chesapeake Overlook Parkway.
Maryland’s five other casinos – Ocean Downs in Berlin, Md., Live! Casino in Hanover, Md., MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md., Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Md. and Rocky Gap Casino in Flintstone, Md. – will also offer boosters.
To up the ante, there is also the VaxCash 2.0 lottery where adults getting boosted are entered into a drawing for cash prizes. In the first drawing of the 12-week campaign, $500,000 was awarded to a Dundalk, Md. resident. In weeks 2 through 11 the winner gets $50,000. In the final week one person will win $1 million. To be entered, a person must be a Maryland resident and had to have received all COVID vaccines in Maryland.
FNB Corporation and First National Bank, which took over Howard Bank at the start of 2022, announced last week that seven former Howard Bank locations will be closed as a cost-saving measure for the consolidation of the two bank companies.
The Rising Sun branch is not among those seven and it is the only FNB branch in Cecil County. Officials for the two companies indicated that the Rising Sun branch in center square would be their first branch in Cecil County.
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is offering a fun way to start your St Patrick’s Day celebration at Elk Lanes, 406 Bow St. in Elkton.
Shamrock Games, March 15 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., is a bowling event inviting all to form a team, bowl by yourself or just come and cheer on all the bowlers and support the chamber. Register yourself or your team by March 10 by going to cecilchamber.com. Individual registration is $20 and includes bowling, shoe rental, pizza and non-alcoholic drinks. A team of four is $75 with the same amenities.
Non-bowlers are welcome for free to come watch and network.
The Austin, Tx.-based Canyon Atlantic Healthcare is eager to take over two Chester County, Pa. hospitals closed by Tower Health.
In a video conference last week, members of the medical community and Canyon Atlantic gathered to discuss a plan of attack for what they hope will be new ownership of Jennersville and Brandywine Hospitals.
“We have a great deal of confidence in the people poised to purchase these hospitals,” said Benjamin Post, the Chester County attorney representing Canyon Atlantic. “(Canyon Atlantic) will do their very best to make these hospitals function in a way in which we can be proud.”
Tower Health was in the process of selling both facilities to the for-profit Canyon Atlantic when the deal fell through. Jennersville Hospital closed at the end of 2021 and by Feb. 1 Brandywine Hospital was shuttered. Combined, this left more than 800 people out of work. The closure is also a concern of the emergency medical community, which now has to travel farther and wait longer to get its patients admitted to a hospital. While a reason for the collapse has not been divulged, a Chester County Court of Common Pleas judge has given Tower 90 days to complete the transaction.
“Hopefully in that three months perhaps we’ll have a really good plan,” said Dr. David McKeighan, president of the Chester County Medical Society. “This really is a big victory for patients and access to care.”
“We hope to be able to collaborate with Tower Health ... and hopefully bring this to fruition with the help of Canyon Atlantic,” Post said.
Dr. Michael DellaVecchia, president of the Pennsylvania Medical Society said it’s important to keep the ultimate goal in mind during these proceedings.
“This is not us versus anyone. It’s a matter of patient care,” DellaVecchia said. “Our intent, our every effort is to work with all parties to establish good care and good critical care.”
There’s plans to hold a town hall meeting to lay out the plans after it is developed. One of the biggest challenges will be to determine what is left of both hospitals.
“Because the hospitals have closed we don’t know which equipment is gone,” Post said, adding, “a proper amount of scrutiny has to take place.”
Along with equipment, there is also the need for staffing. He said that would require “a multi-front attack to make sure all the angles are covered.”
Since it closed most recently, Post said it’s likely that Brandywine would be the first to re-open.
