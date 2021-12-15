Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Clene Inc. received word recently that it is the recipient of a $1 million grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
The funds are targeted for the redevelopment of the former WL Gore site in the Chesapeake Corporate Center in Elkton. Work began in August on the more-than-74,000 square foot building to turn it into a manufacturing facility for Clene Nanomedicine’s line of bio-pharmaceuticals being developed to treat neuromuscular degenerative diseases including multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.
“Clene is committed to supporting the infrastructure growth of the Maryland community, and we are grateful for this recognition by the State of Maryland and the assistance of the Town of Elkton,” said Mark Mortenson, Founder & Chief Scientific Officer of Clene Nanomedicine. “Maryland’s community of innovators and state-of-the-art facilities will enable the accelerated development of Clene’s neuroprotective therapeutic. We look forward to expanding our partnership with the State and the Town of Elkton.”
•••
Triangle Liquors will be growing, and part of that growth is a change in operation, approved last week by the Cecil County Liquor Board.
Manish Patel, owner of the store at 1616 Conowingo Road in Rising Sun, showed the board his plans to expand the size of the building and add a tasting room. Patel told the board that the design for the new 2,360-square-foot addition has the approval of Cecil County Planning and Zoning.
“We will be expanding on the west side of the building,” Patel told the board. He would shift his store into the new building when complete and renovate the existing building.
His request to add the tasting room was approved.
•••
Los Parientes, a Mexican restaurant that operated in Elkton until COVID struck, has been given approval from the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners for a new liquor license. The existing license lapsed when the owners struggled to stay open in the throes of the pandemic’s early days.
“When COVID hit they got hit hard,” said Will Riddle, the attorney representing Camargo LLC, which operates Los Parientes at 989 East Pulaski Highway. “They did not weather through that storm.”
Instead they returned to the taco truck operation while trying to re-open in the Elkton Crossing Shopping Center.
Riddle reported that the owners, Jose Camargo, Adan Escalante, Martha Camargo and Alberto Vazquez did not receive the notice that their liquor license was in need of renewal.
“So essentially this is the same restaurant seeking a new license,” he said, adding that all the licensees are identical.
The board approved their application.
Meanwhile, the liquor license for Plum Creek Market changed hands on approval of the board, contingent on the building attached to the license. Elizabeth Weaver is the new holder of the license and will soon be the owner of the building at 79 Plum Creek Road in North East.
“We go to settlement January 3,” Weaver said, adding fans of the store should not worry. “I’m not going to take anything away.”
Earl Bradford, liquor board director, said the approval is contingent on that settlement going through.
•••
“Is Cecil County open enough for you to succeed?” was the question Lawrence Scott, the attorney for the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners posed to Dave Carey, owner of the Tiki Lee’s under construction at 31 River Road in Perryville.
Carey first came before the board in August 2018 to describe his plans for the bar as well as a roadmap to convert the former Perryville Yacht Club into a destination for weddings and other special events. Charles Craven, a partner in the business, told the liquor board, at that time, that the plan was to be open by Memorial Day 2019.
Carey was back before the board last week looking for another extension, practically guaranteeing he would open in May 2022.
“We will extract every bit of manpower and be open by Memorial Day,” Carey said.
“Give me a sense of your business plans. We just can’t keep giving you extensions,” Scott said.
Carey replied that all his restaurants remained open throughout the pandemic. He even poured his own money in to make sure employees got paid.
“Personnel resources were never my fear during COVID. It was everyone else’s fear,” Carey said.
Liquor Board Commissioner Bernie Chiominto moved to extend the license to Aug. 1, 2022, which met with the approval of the other members.
•••
McDaniel Yacht Basin and Shelter Cove Marina, both located in North East, have been acquired by Monument Marine Group. The Baltimore-based investment group also acquired a Virginia marina; all three from the Nomad group.
The North East businesses will be managed by Oasis Marinas. The purchase was made Dec. 2. According to MMG this acquisition adds more than 450 boat slips to their portfolio, but will also mean improvements and expansions such as more dry storage, accommodations for recreational vehicles and the development of campgrounds.
•••
The longstanding owner of North East News Shop has passed away at the age of 96.
Jane Wilson Bunting was the co-owner and operator of the business for more than 30 years along with her husband Scott. North East New Shop, located where Treats By Zeets is now operating, closed in 1987.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County.
