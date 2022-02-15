Jason Nunley is celebrating his 24th birthday by hosting a shoe drive Saturday at Elkton VFW Post 8175. Donations of new and gently worn shoes and socks, as well as coats are being collected and distributed from noon until 5 p.m.
ELKTON — Jason Nunley was driving around Cecil County and could not help but notice the number of people walking around in less than adequate footwear.
"I see a lot of people here walking," said Nunley. He felt he had to do something.
So, as part of his birthday celebration – he turns 24 on Feb. 16 – Nunley is holding a Valentine's Day Shoe Drive on Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. at Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 West High Street.
"I just want to be sharing big love on my birthday," Nunley said.
It's at the VFW he will be collecting those shoe donations.
"I want 200 pairs of shoes," Nunley said of the drive to collect new or gently worn sneakers, casual shoes and boots for all ages.
The donated shoes will be distributed to those in need, who are invited to come and find a pair.
"What better way to give back than to see people smile?" Nunley said.
But, Nunley noted, the drive is not limited to shoes.
"We are also taking coats and socks," he added. "We know there's a need."
Of course it wouldn't be a party without music.
"We'll have a DJ playing music while people get the help they need," Nunley said. Dian "DJ Premium" Williams will be on hand. Since the event will be indoors, Nunley brought along his brother Malik Gatewood from Gatewood's Cleaning Service to make sure the touchable surfaces inside the VFW are as clean as can be during a pandemic.
As donations come in, Nunley will have them sorted by size so people in need can find their size easily.
Donations can be dropped off any time before Saturday to the VFW. Nunley also has drop off sites at The Well Church, 1406 Forrest Avenue Suite D in Dover, Del. and Tender Bones, 2504 Red Lion Road in Bear, Del.
Nunley grew up in Cecil County and calls Elkton home. These days, he's commuting to Morgan State University in Baltimore and will spend the summer out on the west coast in an internship program with the goal of obtaining his Ph.D. in finance.
Nunley said he will likely form a non-profit moving forward to continue his charitable work.
To reach Nunley for more information call him at 954-815-4074 or send an email to jmnunley20@gmail.com.
