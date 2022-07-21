COLORA — Imagine a time in the not-too-distant future where students in every Cecil County Public School threw those half-eaten PB&J sandwiches, pizza crusts and banana peels not into the trash, but into a special bin in the cafeteria where the food waste would become the power that heats the school in the winter and cools it in the summer.
And, by not dumping tons of food into the trash, the schools also save money that can be used elsewhere.
“Food waste is weight in the dumpster,” said Cecil County Councilman Al Miller, who has volunteered to pick up the waste at a small number of participating schools in western Cecil County.
At the Kilby Farm on Firetower Road in Colora, CCPS teachers and administrators recently saw such a program that’s been in use.
“We’ve already saved money for West Nottingham Academy on their food waste,” said Bill Kilby, operator of the bio-digester on the farm. “We want to present this as a concept.”
The private boarding and day school, also on Firetower Road, brings its food waste to the farm where it is mixed with chicken and cow manure and other biological matter and turned into methane gas, which is then processed into compressed natural gas and generates electricity.
“We produce 100% more electricity than we can use,” Kilby said, noting the farm and surrounding family owned houses are serviced by the output and the rest is sent back onto the grid for use by Delmarva Power.
“We clean it, compress it and run our own equipment,” he said of the dairy operation with 670 Jersey and Holstein cows.
Through a series of grants and funding from sources such as the Maryland Department of Agriculture, this pilot project — which began as a way to prove that phosphorous could be removed from cow manure — came into being several years ago, but Kilby wants the project to grow.
“I want to encourage the county to put in a facility at the landfill,” he said.
The process also creates a compost material, which can be applied on farm fields as fertilizer.
“Farmers use everything,” he noted. Lower costs for farmers means lower costs for the food they produce to feed residents and lower prices for consumers.
Hudson Benson, a technician for the facility, said 35% of the waste dumped into the Cecil County Central Landfill in North East is food waste that could be generating energy instead.
“Doing this and using the fertilizer can reduce the landfill load,” Benson said. Once broken down and all the methane extracted the final product is pressed and dried into farm fertilizer.
Along with West Nottingham Academy, Rising Sun Elementary, Middle and High Schools also contribute food waste. Miller picks up the waste using a trailer donated by Cecil Land Trust.
“It takes a couple hours a week,” Miller said. “I use my own truck. It’s not a big deal. It needs to be done.”
Miller said he sees other sources of food waste outside the schools that could contribute.
“I would love to see it done at hospitals and nursing homes,” he said.
Miller would also like to see pumping stations in Cecil County where drivers of natural gas-powered vehicles can refuel. Right now, he has to put a natural gas-powered tractor made by New Holland on a flatbed and drive it to Pennsylvania or Harford County where there are natural gas pumps.
Miller directed the CCPS staff to look at the tractor and notice there was no smoke coming from its exhaust. Both Miller and Kilby pointed to this technology as the future of clean, renewable energy.
According to Kilby, California recycles its food waste, using the natural gas for its mass transit fleet of buses.
“That’s what we’re asking you to look at,” Kilby said, calling it “a long term thing that makes sense to us.”
Karen Adair, principal of North East Elementary School, would like to get her school involved.
“I don’t think it will be a problem,” Adair said. “We just need to educate.”
Adair said that involving the school would likely be something as simple as replacing one dumpster and getting everyone on board.
“It seems like it’s very doable,” she said.
“It’s good science, good economics, good for the climate and good for the community,” Kilby said. “We want to show you the possibilities for doing the right thing.”
