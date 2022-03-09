ELKTON — A Cecil County Circuit Court judge has issued a bench warrant on a man who allegedly pepper-sprayed and punched the 74-year-old owner of a Port Deposit-area convenience store during a robbery in May 2019, after learning that the defendant did not show for a courtroom proceeding Monday because he is incarcerated in Delaware in an unrelated attempted murder case.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan issued the bench warrant on the defendant, John Brian Sherman Collins Jr., 30, of Perryville, after he failed to appear for a pre-trial conference, court records show. Now a detainer will be put on Collins, meaning he will be transferred into Cecil County custody after his Delaware case is adjudicated.
Collins did not show because he is jailed in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Delaware for offenses he allegedly committed in that state in November - while he was on pre-trial home detention in the Cecil County criminal matter. Collins allegedly rammed three Delaware State Police vehicles on purpose with a stolen rollback truck, prompting one of those law enforcement officers to fire several gunshots at the suspect, during the protracted incident in Bear, Del., police reported.
In the Cecil County criminal case, Collins and his co-defendant, Thedral Thomas Williams III, 29, of Baltimore, stand accused of robbing the Craigtown Market in the 700 block of Craigtown Road in late May 2019.
Court records allege that Collins maced the proprietor three times and punched him once during the robbery and that Williams pointed a gun at the victim.
Collins and Williams are facing the same 17 charges, including armed robbery, first-degree assault and use of a handgun in a felony or crime of violence. Collins’ jury trial was set to start Tuesday and had been expected to last three days. A jury trial for Williams, who is listed as a Maryland Department of Corrections inmate in court records, is scheduled to start July 26 and run through July 28.
Their previously-scheduled trials had been delayed by courthouse shutdowns and the multi-month suspensions of jury trials, all due to the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom developments also resulted in delays.
Court records and Cecil Whig archives indicate that Collins accepted a plea deal in December 2019, but then backed out of it. In that ultimately-rejected plea deal, Collins would have had from these two penalties to choose: A 15-year sentence, with no probation, or a 20-year sentence with 10 years suspended – leaving a 10-year prison term followed by five years of supervised probation.
During that December 2019 courtroom proceeding, prosecutors did not specify to which charge or charges Collins would have had to plead guilty as part of that offered plea deal.
Court records allege that Collins and Williams — dressed in black, their heads and faces covered with black nylon stockings – walked into Craigtown Market at approximately 5:45 a.m. May 29, 2019, while the 74-year-old owner was in the process of opening for the business day.
The owner was behind the checkout counter when Williams and Collins entered the store and approached him, according to charging documents.
Collins, who was holding several white cable ties in his hand, pepper-sprayed the owner while Williams walked to the back door, opened it and checked to see if anyone was behind the store, police said. Then Collins walked behind the checkout counter and maced the owner again, police added.
The owner attempted to run to the rear exit, but was stopped by Williams, who raised an arm and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the victim, court records allege. The owner immediately turned around and was confronted by Collins, who struck him in an area near the right kidney before the victim opened the register draw, the charging document outlines.
Collins took approximately $745 from the the cash drawer and, once again, pepper-sprayed the owner while Williams continued to brandish what appeared to be a handgun, police said.
The suspects fled out the rear door and ran into the woods directly behind the market moments later, after noticing a vehicle pulling into the store’s front parking lot, police added.
Store surveillance cameras videotaped the holdup and the vehicle used in the armed robbery, police said. That footage helped Cecil County Sheriff’s Office detectives expediently identify Collins as one of the suspects, after they were able to link him to a white service truck seen in the surveillance video, police added.
CCSO detectives also were able to identify Collins as the man who, some four hours before the armed robbery, asked to buy pepper-spray at a Perryville store, a short distance from Craigtown Market, police said.
After he learned that the store did not carry mace, police added, Collins bought cable ties and then left in a service truck that matched the description of the vehicle videotaped later at Craigtown Market during the armed robbery, police added.
The store clerk who handled that transaction was able to identify Collins because that employee knew him, according to court records. The worker contacted the Perryville Police Department, because of that interaction, and PPD officers responded to that store, court records show.
Investigators arrested Collins on May 30, 2019, a day after the armed robbery, police reported.
Further investigation then led to CCSO detectives identifying the second suspect as Williams, whom police arrested at his Baltimore residence in July, about five weeks after the armed robbery, according to court records.
