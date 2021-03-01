BALTIMORE — A Bel Air man and member of the Baltimore City Police Department has been charged with possession of child pornography, production of child pornography and obstruction of justice.
Donald Hildebrandt, 51, is suspended without pay from his job in the department's Special Weapons and Tactics division.
According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 18, 2020, law enforcement received a complaint that Hildebrandt was found in a room with a minor female. His erect penis was exposed. Another child had reported that to authorities.
In an interview at the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, a minor female told investigators that Hildebrandt had exposed himself to her and demanded sexually explicit contact with him.
On Oct. 20, Hildebrandt's home was the subject of a search warrant. Police found several electronic devices containing a three-hour video of a compilation of sexual abuse instances, videos documenting the sexual abuse of a young female and over 100 stills that forensic investigators believe were taken from covert video recordings. Those images included two young girls showing their nude bodies.
Additionally, in January, investigators learned from a witness that Hildebrandt had performed a factory reset on his tablet. Investigators also discovered his iCloud account held an address to an anonymous communication network leading to a child pornography website. The site allowed for the purchase of child pornography anonymously by using cryptocurrency. It claimed to be "a safe zone for pedo folks."
Hildebrandt is still being held by Maryland on state charges connected to the federal investigation. No date has been set for his initial appearance.
If he is found guilty, Hildebrandt could be imprisoned for as long as 60 years.
