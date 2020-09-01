ELKTON — Students enrolled in Cecil County elementary schools met their teachers and received supplies for the new public school year, which started Tuesday.
Called Beep & Greet at many of the schools, parents brought their students to their school Thursday or Friday for a drive-through style meeting. Introductions and questions about summer fun were followed by the distribution of a cinch sack filled with grade-appropriate supplies and information on the virtual learning schedule.
Michelle Skocik brought her son Mason, who is in third grade at Rising Sun Elementary School this year. When distance learning began last April, Skocik said Mason worked with paper packets.
"Then we switched to virtual and that was big for me. I'm not into electronics," she said. By the time summer school rolled around she said Mason was able to join the virtual classroom and participate on his own.
Jamie Ruth said she will rely on her daycare provider for her children, Joey, now a sixth grader, and Grady, in second grade.
"I have a really good daycare lady that helps me out," Ruth said as she waited for Grady to get his materials.
Bill Wentz was happy for his wife, Brooke, who is a CCPS teacher because of an arrangement made just for teachers with children in school.
"It was very difficult for her to teach the class plus her kids," Wentz said. He credited Superintendent Jeff Lawson for the plan to place children of teachers in virtual classrooms on site at the same school.
"Now my wife can focus on her class," Wentz said.
Holly Wentz, an incoming kindergartener, had a different reason to be happy for the new school year.
"I'm glad that my sister can come with me," she said of Heidi Wentz, entering fourth grade.
Melissa Malesh, counselor at Rising Sun Elementary, said the drive through worked well with a block of time assigned to each grade level.
"We have some big families that have to come through three times," Malesh said.
Skocik said she is not worried about the new school year.
"Cecil County has really stepped up," she said, adding she is especially thankful for the distribution of Chrome Books.
At RSES the school has 655 students and some 400 devices have been loaned out to its students according to Katie Fortune, assistant principal. Leeds has 240 Chrome Books in the hands of its students.
Chesapeake City Elementary School Principal Sherri Isaac explained that in addition to the crayons, pencils and other supplies, many teachers included personal notes in the cinch bags welcoming their students. In a normal year, she added, they would welcome students and parents into the school building to see their classrooms and meet their teachers. For now, the ‘Beep & Greet’ was their safest alternative.
She said that while she was nervous about traffic getting backed up as students greeted their teachers and parents asked questions, she hoped the event would start the school year off strong.
“I’m excited to get the kids back in any capacity. We’ve missed them,” Isaac said. “We think it’s really important for them to be able to see who their teacher is and make that connection.”
Melissa Messing, a pre-k teacher at CCES, said she plans to have her students doing lots of hands-on activities that let them learn without sitting at the computer. She said that the transition to virtual learning in the spring was easier because she already knew her students well, and worries that starting the school year remotely will present its own challenges.
“I'm a little nervous because I like to make that face-to-face connection, and I'm a big hugger,” Messing said. Of the ‘Beep & Greet,’ she added, “I’m super excited about it… At least you get to see your teachers even though you can't be in the classroom.”
Nicole Strahorn, a Chesapeake City real estate agent who attended CCES herself, commended the schools for being cautious with their reopening strategy.
“If they would have brought everybody back, I think it would have just been shut down again,” Strahorn said. “They’ve handled it well.”
The drive-through ‘Beep & Greet,’ Strahorn added, was a good way for her son to start the school year.
“It's awesome that they get to see their old teachers, see their new teachers,” she said. “We're super excited.”
Strahorn’s son Marcus is going into third grade at CCES. He plays soccer, flag football and basketball and was disappointed that many of his games and practices this year were cancelled. He’s excited to see his friends again, even if it’s through the computer.
Even amid the pandemic, Marcus said the scariest thing of all is something that scares us all — growing up.
“I’m scared of going into third grade,” Marcus said.
Isaac said that teachers had gone through professional development during the summer and would be better prepared for remote learning this fall. She added that students would spend time in the first few weeks creating community through the virtual classrooms, and that teachers would work with parents to address challenges using new technology and online platforms.
“We’re going to focus heavily on social and emotional learning and building relationships,” Isaac said. “Just getting to know each other and processing the experience of coming back from the pandemic — that needs to happen before they’re ready to learn.”
