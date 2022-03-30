CECILTON — Looking for some goofy fun Friday night to celebrate April Fool's Day?
The town of Cecilton invites you to the inaugural Bed Races.
"When I was a kid we did this in my hometown in New York," said Cecilton Councilwoman Sue Katzmire.
As Cecil County comes out of the pandemic, Katzmire said she and the other members of the elected body were discussing things to do.
"We agreed we need some goofy fun," she said, adding, what could be more goofy than a team of four pushing a bed down a track as fast as possible.
As of Wednesday there were 11 teams signed up but Katzmire said last minute entries are welcome, even if all they have is a team.
"The town has built four beds to rent," she said. All four are bed frames on wheels and nothing else. Katzmire found one of the beds along the side of the road. "The more the merrier."
It's not out of the question for one of the teams to loan its bed to another team, she added. One of the race teams is being led by Danielle Hemling, who lives in Cecilton but is the director of the Perryville Outreach Program. Look for the team car representing the Perryville Police Department.
The cost to enter the race is $20. Renting the bed is another $10.
All the funds will go to Faith In Action, the Cecilton-based food pantry run out of Zion United Methodist Church.
Katzmire said there will also be food trucks and vendors. The race track is in the open field behind the Dollar General store in the center of town.
The race will be a series of heats with two teams in each heat. The winners will be determined by their time. Katzmire said there would be prizes for first, second and third place.
"We'll also have awards for the most creative," she said. That creativity can include decorating the car and the costumes worn by the team.
Katzmire said even though the first race hasn't been run she is already planning the 2023 event.
"We're hoping to make this an annual April Fool's Day event," she said.
