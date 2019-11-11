Editor’s Note: Cecil County’s Brenda Hayden is a small business owner (Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt) and a creative, fun-loving person. She’s also, as it turns out, part of a military family. Both of her children, her husband and her father are all active duty or veterans. Hayden helped me arrange interviews with her family members, and I was able to catch up with them and talk with them about their service. What follows is an interview with her son, Aaron Walker.
Aaron Walker is a Seargant 13B Cannon Crew Member — Field Artillery, and he has been in the U.S. Army since June 11, 2008. He served in combat tours in Iraq from 2010-2011, and in Djibouti from 2014-2015.
Q: What is it like to be a military family?
A: Being in a military family can be difficult at times, with training and combat rotations, you spend a lot of time apart from each other. This requires a lot of communication and trust. There are a lot of times that there is little to no communication for weeks to months at a time. Most families get to see their families on a daily basis and if not are able to communicate regularly with their spouses and children.
Q: What kind of values are most important in your family?
A: Respect is something that has been pushed in my family since I can remember. My father, who is also a retired combat veteran, has always told me that I never had to call him sir or my mom ma’am, but if I am talking to a stranger or anyone else, sir and ma’am will be said. To me that is a base line to respect and carries a lot when engaging the public.
Q: What is your most memorable or scariest moment?
A: The scariest moment for me was when I was deployed to Iraq and we had been getting mortared all day long. Towards the end of the night we had an extremely close mortar land next to my living quarters.
Rocks were falling out of the air. My heart was beating fast. All I remember thinking was I just want to see my newborn son and hold my wife one last time.
My most memorable moment would have to have been in Africa.
We were on a 12-mile ruck march through a canyon, and near the end all you could smell was ocean air. Finally exhausted and out of energy, the ocean appeared and everyone sprinted to the ocean ripping off our gear shedding 50 plus pounds, and just dived into the ocean.
The water was crystal clear, and the marine life was in abundance. Lobster, octopus, and several types of fish living among the coral were swimming and gliding across the ocean floor. As I looked back at the beach, camel and goats were present with the mountains in the background. It was one of the most beautiful sights I has ever seen.
Q: What do you think people need to know about veterans?
A: I think that most veterans have sacrificed a lot. As a veteran myself, if I see someone who has served in wars prior to the ones I have fought in, I make it a priority to thank them for their service because I know what they have sacrificed and the friends they have lost.
But they key takeaway is just be the type of American worth fighting for.
Q: As a military family, do you think you’ve had more or different experiences from other families?
Being in a military family is somewhat different. When you say goodbye to your family, you don’t know if it’s the last time you get to say I love you or goodbye.
Q: What’s your favorite thing about being an American, and about being from a military family?
Being an American and having been in other countries were true oppression is present, it gives me a true understanding of what freedom is. I am extremely proud of my family and proud of everything they have sacrificed to give me the life I have today.
