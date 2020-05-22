BDC offering reward for Tome School arson

PORT DEPOSIT — The Bainbridge Development Corporation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the May 6 arson fire at the historic Tome School property.
A passerby called 911 around 11:30 a.m. to report seeing smoke rising from a two-story building on the property, which is part of the corporate limits of Port Deposit. By the time the first firefighters arrived the former Tome Inn was engulfed in flames.
Working with the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, BDC is looking for help from the public to identify suspects that started the fire, which destroyed building.
At its most recent meeting the group also took immediate action to increase security on the private property. BDC worked with the fire marshals office and Maryland Historic Trust to develop the plan.
Anyone with information can contact Toni Sprenkle, project coordinator, at 410-378-9200 or send an email to Tsprenkle@Bainbridgedev.org
