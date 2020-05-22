You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

BDC offering reward for Tome School arson

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
  • 0
BDC offers reward to solve arson fire

Flames devour the historic Tome Inn, part of the Tome School buildings at the former Bainbridge Naval Training Center near Port Deposit. Bainbridge Development Corporation is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the May 6 arson fire.

 SUBMITTED PHOTOS BY SCOTT SERIO

PORT DEPOSIT — The Bainbridge Development Corporation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the May 6 arson fire at the historic Tome School property.

A passerby called 911 around 11:30 a.m. to report seeing smoke rising from a two-story building on the property, which is part of the corporate limits of Port Deposit. By the time the first firefighters arrived the former Tome Inn was engulfed in flames.

Working with the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, BDC is looking for help from the public to identify suspects that started the fire, which destroyed building.

At its most recent meeting the group also took immediate action to increase security on the private property. BDC worked with the fire marshals office and Maryland Historic Trust to develop the plan.

Anyone with information can contact Toni Sprenkle, project coordinator, at 410-378-9200 or send an email to Tsprenkle@Bainbridgedev.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!