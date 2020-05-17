Bayview teacher killed in motorcycle crash; operator injured

COLUMBIA - A Bayview Elementary School teacher was killed and her companion was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Columbia over the weekend, according to the Howard County Police Department.
Investigators and Cecil County Public Schools officials identified the victim as Elkton-area resident Kristen Renee Snyder, 26. Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, which occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday on a ramp leading from Route 175 to Route 29, police reported.
"It is with deep sadness that we share that yesterday, Kristen Snyder, a teacher at Bay View Elementary School, was killed in a traffic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, colleagues, students, and the entire BVES community," reads a notice that CCPS officials posted Sunday afternoon on the school system's Facebook page.
Snyder was a passenger on a 2011 Yamaha R6 motorcycle operated by 33-year-old Jamie Charles Zavala of Glen Burnie when the traffic accident occurred, police reported. Zavala and Snyder were traveling on a ramp from westbound Route 175 to access northbound Route 29, when Zavala lost control of the motorcycle, police said. The motorcycle then struck a guardrail, ejecting Zavala and Snyder, police added.
Zavala was transported to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, where he arrived in critical condition, according to police. An update on Zavala's medical condition was unavailable on Sunday night.
The fatal crash forced emergency workers to close the access ramp from westbound Route 175 to northbound Route 29 for approximately three hours, police said. As of Sunday, police added, the investigation into the fatal crash was continuing.
