ELKTON — The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners decided Wednesday to give Bay Crawlers Crab Shack one more chance to make an appearance before the liquor board.
For the second consecutive month the owners of the restaurant at 1701 Turkey Point Road in North East, and the holders of its liquor license, failed to show up at the monthly meeting to answer concerns that the business allegedly operated without a liquor license when it first opened for the season May 8.
Capt. Chris' Crab Shack changed hands in April and changed its name to Bay Crawlers in time for the early May opening. Fred Russell is that new owner who promised to serve locally caught crabs — steamed and soft — and the best crab cake in town.
Jason Allison, the attorney working for the board, urged some kind of action to at least get Jack Ritter and Christopher Shelton, the names on the licenses, to make an appearance. The first two letters summoning them went to the wrong address, according to the licensees. However, a third was hand-delivered and a signed receipt dated Aug. 10 acknowledges the missive.
"You can give them another notice," Allison said. "But they need to be at the next meeting."
Earl Bradford, director of the board, asked if there was a way to suspend the license for a few days.
"I would love to go pull their license off the wall," Bradford said. "He needs to know he is in violation."
However with the Labor Day holiday weekend approaching, Steve Miller, chairman of the liquor board, said that would put Bay Crawlers out of business until the Sept. 25 meeting. Fellow board member Bernie Chiominto pointed out that the business will close for the winter anyway in October.
Allison advised against taking drastic action until there was an official hearing. Instead he moved to send a notice of violation to the business. This one would also likely be hand-delivered.
"We've got to get their attention somehow," he said. "They should come in Sept. 25 and show cause why we should not fine them or pull their license."
Fines start at $250 and could be $1,000 for each violation, Bradford said.
