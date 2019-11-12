BELCAMP — An injury firm has announced an initiative to assist Bata Shoe Co. employees who have suffered adverse health effects from asbestos in recovering money set aside for them in private trusts, after federal bankruptcy courts have required asbestos manufacturers to set aside hundreds of millions of dollars.
Bata Shoe Co. and other plant workers employed before 1981 have been diagnosed with various cancers due to asbestos interaction. Asbestos-laced products were used for decades in production at Bata Shoe Co., but neither employees nor management had prior knowledge of the health risks to employees.
Lung cancer, esophageal cancer, laryngeal cancer, pharyngeal cancer, stomach cancer, colon cancer, rectal cancer and mesothelioma are frequently caused by asbestos exposure.
Asbestos is a mineral that, in its natural state, is harmless. It becomes harmful when it is pulled apart or ground up into flexible fibers. Then, when inhaled or swallowed, microscopic asbestos fibers may be permanently affixed to body tissue. Over many years, these fibers may cause genetic changes that can lead to cancer.
According to the National Cancer Institute, “it can take from 10 to 40 years or more for asbestos-related cancers to appear.”
Through these trusts, cancer victims can receive money damages by the filing of timely, detailed and accurate claims.
Norris Injury Lawyers is working with cancer victims or the families of deceased victims who worked at the plant before 1981.
Those interested should call 800-478-9578 for a free evaluation of their claim. Additional information is available at getnorris.com/asb.
