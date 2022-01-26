NORTH EAST — For the first time in two years, the bingo balls spun for Walt McKinney at the Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 in North East, with the first numbers – O71 – causing patrons to scan their bingo sheets.
McKinney serves many roles at the VFW, from cleaning the fryer oil, to bar backing, to running ice to the tiki bar during the summer, all to help serve veterans. VFW Junior Vice Commander Ray Conger said that even when facing a tough and dirty job, McKinney takes his time to make sure it’s done right.
“He always has a good attitude,” Conger said. “I think the reason that people are here is because he’s the host and people want to come out and support him.”
Even outside the four walls of 815 Turkey Point Rd., McKinney is always there to help. VFW patron Ronda Futty said when she moved from her home, McKinney constantly called to see if she needed any help.
McKinney first began going to the VFW because his father served in Vietnam.
“I just came here one day, I had a great time, and decided to become an auxiliary member,” McKinney said.
McKinney handed out 75 to 100 bingo cards during the afternoon and started to call out numbers at around 1 p.m. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association had their first ride of the year, so a variety of veterans from other states also attended the event. CVMA member Luis “Guanaco” Martinez said vibrant events, like bar bingo, make the North East VFW special.
