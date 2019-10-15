ELKTON — State funds for the Bainbridge property was the top and only priority for County Executive Alan McCarthy as he and other county officials met with the Cecil County Delegation on Friday to discuss prospective legislation to fight for in the upcoming session.
The annual meeting gave county officials a change to talk about what to expect in Annapolis as the General Assembly reconvenes this winter, while the delegation shares prospective bills it’s working on.
Unlike previous years, where county officials request multiple measures, McCarthy made it clear that his one request that the delegation champion is a special appropriation request in Gov. Larry Hogan’s budget. The county is seeking $4 million in infrastructure improvements in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget to start the transition the former naval base into an economic development hot spot.
“We’ve been dealing with this for over 50 years, we have people very much interested in developing it and they cannot afford to do it unless some of the infrastructure is in place,” McCarthy told the six delegates and one state senator.
The $4 million request would cover a sewer line that would connect Bainbrdge to the upcoming Port Deposit Wastewater Treatment plant at the bottom of the hill near 170 S. Main St.and a water line connecting to the town’s water plant off Tome Highway.
The Bainbridge Development Corporation was confident it would break ground on the long-dormant property early 2020, and is working on finalizing details on an agreement with the U.S. Navy to clean-up contamination on the site. But Bainbridge may have miles of sewer and water lines but are unrecoverable. BDC Executive Director Steve Cassard estimated that MTPM is facing $12 million cost in water and sewer upgrades.
This request would be a strong step forward for the former naval base, which has sat dormant for years, specifically the first phase of construction of 3.6 million square feet of commercial/industrial space on 420 acres.The developer Manekin-Turner-Paterakis and Michael (MTPM) is reportedly looking at spec space, buildings with no tenants but with square footage in mind to entice prospects.
About 1,500 jobs are predicted to be created when Bainbridge phase one construction is complete, and $8 million in revenue to the state, county and Port Deposit, said Chris Moyer, county economic development director.
“It’s a tremendous asset. All we need is a little nudge, and it will flourish for the state, the county and Port Deposit in a big way,” Moyer said.
The Cecil County Delegation was receptive to using its muscles to pull for Bainbridge, with Del. Steve Arentz (R-36/Queen Anne’s) noting that the Eastern Delegation could also put some weight behind it. Del. Jeff Ghrist (R-36/Caroline) was a little more cautious, noting that the state capital budget was $1.1 billion and that most of the money was accounted for. Instead, he speculated that the governor had $20 to $30 million to work with.
“For us to find that money, we’ll have to cut from other areas in the budget. I can tell you other members of the capital subcommittee are probably not going to find it, and if they do, they’ll put it in their budgets and not ours,” Ghrist said.
While McCarthy and the BDC have touted that Bainbridge has the capability to shape the region, Ghrist suggested that he also turn to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. for additional support.
The suggestion was met with some laughter. McCarthy said “we’ve been fighting with them for a number of years at this point” and with meetings with Hogan, he thought there was a “high probability of getting the funding.”
In other highlights, Del. Kevin Hornberger (R-35/Cecil) said he was working on some bills to open more pathways for transferring Cecil College credits for four-year universities. He’s also looking at expanding on Sunday hunting legislation that was passed last year as well as a bill that would create more portability for electricians, something that failed to pass in the last session.
Hornberger will also be requesting capital funds for the Rising Sun Little League for field improvements, Upper Bay Counseling & Support Services for expansion of services, and Singerly Fire Company for possible upgrades to serve the influx of people predicted for the Fair Hill International event in northern Cecil County.
There’s still time to draft other bills, as Hornberger noted that the only hard deadline to present bills is in mid-January.
“Keep in mind our door is always open for other ideas,” he said.
The Cecil County Council had a few requests of its own, namely for the delegation to keep an eye out on a future bill from Washington County that would double the Medicaid reimbursement from the current $100.
The current legislation omits private ambulance companies from billing. County officials say has the effect of private companies declining calls for service for nursing homes because of the low or negligible profit to be made. In turn, that causes nursing homes to call 911 for help.
The council also suggested it will be looking to opt-out of the state’s sprinkler mandate. Council Vice President Jackie Gregory saw it as a violation of property rights while others saw it as an extra expense for homebuyers. Council President Bob Meffley, who owns a plumbing business, noted that there is a cost-effective solution but it depends on electricity — which is the first thing firefighters cut in a house when there’s a fire.
But Cecil County Fireman’s Association Vice President Carson Widdoes and Don Wehry, deputy chief of the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun, urged both state and county officials to reconsider their stance on the sprinkler mandate.
“We need to protect our citizens. I know it costs money to put in sprinkler systems, but what price can you put on a life,” Widdoes said. “We also need to consider our first responders. [Sprinklers] are the first defense.”
“The first and primary job of the sprinklers is to give people a few extra minutes to get out. The second this is to make our job easier,” Wehry said.
