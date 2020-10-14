PORT DEPOSIT — The Annual Meeting of the Bainbridge Development Corporation Board of Directors will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. virtually.
Items on the agenda of the public session include a discussion of the agreement the BDC has with the US Navy to clean the site of any future contamination found during construction, infrastructure to support new occupants, a report on the Tome School for Boys property, the partnership between the BDC and Cecil College’s Truck Driver Training school, and a report of efforts to identify a tenant for the spec building now underway on the parcel of the former military base identified as “Phase One.”
Clearing of the site began last month but there is still no public announcement of who may move in to the building about to be built.
Because of lingering contamination plans to build a multi-use residential community had to be scrapped in favor of an entirely commercial/industrial project. However housing is planned nearby.
Anyone interested in making comment will have two minutes to do so toward the end of the program.
To view the meeting and register to speak go to zoom.us. The meeting ID is 872 5327 8941 and the passcode is 142771.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.