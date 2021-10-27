PORT DEPOSIT — There was good news all the way around at the annual meeting of the Bainbridge Development Corporation.
On Monday BDC, its developer and other supporting agencies and organizations gave updates on the continuing effort to turn the former US Navy base into a thriving business center.
“We have carried out all the pre-development activities with the Navy and MTPM,” said Toni Sprenkle, executive director of the BDC.
Once all the final approvals from Port Deposit, Cecil County and Maryland are received BDC can close phase 1 and take title of the property.
“All of the jurisdictions have been committed to expediting approvals,” Sprenkle said, adding, “They are all extremely engaged and helpful.”
By the time that close happens at the end of this year she expects official groundbreaking would have happened to signal the start of construction of Buildings B and C.
“The first two priorities are Building B in the center with 1 million square feet and Building C with 600,000 square feet,” she said.
She still has no idea who will move into either building.
“I know they have been meeting with prospective tenants,” Sprenkle said. “I don’t know how far along they are.”
Sprenkle noted this is the farthest into the development process that this property has ever been in the 22 years since the Maryland General Assembly formed BDC.
“We’ve got the momentum so let’s get the ball rolling,” she said.
Also discussed Monday was the future of the former campus of the Tome School for Boys. Sprenkle said Job 1 on that is to revisit the Strategic Development Plan that was developed in 2016. Key factors in that update will include looking at the market shift toward historical properties, easements and what kind of support could be garnered.
“There’s an opportunity there with its historic designation, tax credits and the views,” she said.
Unlike the property that has already been cleared of overgrowth for the buildings in Phase 1, the school property did not have any contamination, which is in its favor. However in recent years several of the historic buildings have been destroyed by vandals. Sprenkle said what’s left will be the focus of the new opportunity and constraints analysis.
“The interior is not feasible to save,” she said.
However there will be efforts to save the exterior of the grand buildings and assure each is structurally sound and up to current code.
“The outlook is to preserve the exterior and refit the interior for modern use,” she said, adding lots of ideas for the campus has been suggested. “The goal is to preserve as much as possible.”
The analysis will consider all options so the right uses and tenants can be found.
“We just want to make sure we had all the information to make the best decision,” she said.
Also on the agenda was the nomination of officers for the next year. Sprenkle said Chairman Carl Roberts, Vice Chair Jim Reynolds and Treasurer Chick Hamm agreed to serve one more year.
