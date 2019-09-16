PORT DEPOSIT — Paul Dimler and Cleon Berntheizel each have fond memories of their time spent at the U.S. Naval Training Center at Bainbridge.
Both came back to Port Deposit for Bainbridge Day, each in their enlisted full dress whites.
Berntheizel, now 84, first arrived at the Bainbridge gates for boot camp in 1954. He still has his Blue Jacket manual, ID and other memorabilia. He signed up before he could get drafted.
“I did not want to end up in a foxhole,” Berntheizel said, standing proudly in his bright white uniform with its tie in a neat square knot; bell bottoms flared atop his shoes. “And I wanted to enlist in the branch I wanted.”
He was 17 when he signed the papers. Upon graduation from high school he headed for Bainbridge.
Dimler arrived at Bainbridge two years later. He spent six years in the Navy, mostly on destroyers where he served as a ship’s serviceman.
“Bainbridge made me a sailor,” Dimler, from Arbutus, Md., said. He, too signed up rather than await the draft.
Berntheizel was at Bainbridge Day as part of Navy Club USA, Ship 166 in Lancaster, Pa. The Manheim native also spent much of his time aboard what he referred to as “tin cans.”
“We were on Lake Erie and mostly in the Atlantic,” he said.
All these years later both men remain proud of their time in the military and enjoyed coming back to Port Deposit for Bainbridge Day. Berntheizel took the bus tour of the 1,200-acre site last year. Since there’s not much left to see he didn’t plan on going back this time.
He admits his favorite building was the chow hall. He also admits to having a lot of fun on and around the base, although he would offer no details.
“Either I was never caught or I was good,” he said, grinning.
Since he was already experienced in amateur radio from high school Berntheizel was a natural for radio school, so he returned to Bainbridge in 1957.
“I already knew Morse code so they took me right away,” he said.
Bainbridge Day hearkens back to the one day a year when families could visit their recruits at the base. Joanne Bierly, recording secretary for the USNTC Bainbridge Museum and board secretary of the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation, said both sides of the gates would be full of people waiting to see a familiar face.
Cecil County Councilman Bob Meffley spent much of his childhood at Bainbridge and remembers watching the recruits going through their training. He told his audience he remembers watching one drill where the men would climb a tower in uniform, jump into the pool below and then have to fashion a personal flotation device out of their clothing.
“We thought it was funny,” Meffley said. “They didn’t like it at all.”
Cecil County and the Bainbridge Development Corporation have been working for decades to turn the former base into a working property again. Meffley said whatever happens, for him Bainbridge will always be home.
“Bainbridge will never die. It may take on a different look, but the spirit of the training center will always be here,” Meffley said.
