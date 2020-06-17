BAINBRIDGE - Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies charged two men with trespassing on Monday after catching them on the Bainbridge property - marking the first documented incident since the agency increased patrols there in the wake of two recent arsons at large, abandoned, historic buildings at that site, police reported.
The latest intentionally-set blaze occurred there on Friday night.
"We're stepping up patrols there due to the recent arsons. It is private property, and there are numerous 'no trespassing' signs posted. People are not allowed to be on that property, so we are looking for people who are trespassing and engaging in other criminal activities there," Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig on Wednesday morning.
Patrolling deputies caught two suspects allegedly trespassing on the predominantly fenced-in Bainbridge property at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday and charged them by away of criminal summons, instead of arresting them, according to Holmes.
Investigators identified the suspects as Jordan Gabriel Haddox, 23, of Dundalk; and Robert Lee Bukovsky, 24, of Edgewood.
Holmes emphasized that, although Haddox and Bukovsky were charged with trespassing on Monday after CCSO increased Bainbridge patrols, investigators do not believe that Haddox and Bukovsky are connected in any way to two recent arsons on that property.
The decision to increase patrols at Bainbridge came after CCSO officials met with Sue Smith, who is the police chief of the Port Deposit Police Department, which essentially exists by name only. The Town of Port Deposit once had its own police department but, after it was dismantled many years ago, primarily for budgetary reasons, town officials contract the CCSO for police services.
"She is considered the police chief, but there is no (Port Deposit) police force. She oversees what we (CCSO) do as far as patrolling and other police services in and around that town," Holmes said. "She coordinates with us, and she also shares information with us, and we share information with her and coordinate with her."
The most recent fire on the Bainbridge property, which is a total of 1,200 acres, triggered the first of several 911 calls at 7:53 p.m. on Friday, according to Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal officials, who explained that rising smoke and flames could be seen by people in nearby Port Deposit.
Port Deposit is adjacent to the former Tome School for Boys campus section of the Bainbridge property, approximately a 150-acre parcel that is on a hill overlooking the town.
Approximately 50 firefighters with numerous volunteer fire companies from Pennsylvania, Harford County and Cecil County battled the blaze for about two hours, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Water Witch Volunteer Fire Co. of Port Deposit served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze gutted the three-story building known as Harrison Hall, which was part of the historic Tome School for Boys campus. MOSFM officials, who identified Bainbridge Development Corp. (BDC) as the property owner, did not list estimations of structural and content damage to the building, which had been vacant for several decades.
On May 6, approximately six weeks earlier, the first intentionally-set fire raged there and gutted an abandoned two-story building that, in the property's heyday, served as a dining hall, fire officials reported, identifying the BDC as the owner. (The number of firefighters at that scene and the time it took to control that May 6 blaze are similar to the figures reported regarding Friday's fire.)
MOSFM officials did not list structural and content damage estimates for that building, either.
Nevertheless, BDC officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the May 6 fire.
After the torching of the former dining hall on May 6, the BDC met with MOSFM officials and members of the Maryland Historic Trust to develop a plan to protect what remains of the former Tome School buildings.
Anyone with information concerning either of these intentionally-set building fires is asked to call the Northeast Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-386-3050, as MOSFM detectives continue to investigate both of them.
Historically, starting a few years after the Bainbridge Naval Training Center shut down in the mid-1970s, vacant buildings on that property have been torched periodically.
Before May 6, the most recent rash of arsons occurred on the Bainbridge property about six or seven years ago, Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire told the Cecil Whig in March 2019, when he reported that an intentionally-set fire had damaged a building there. The abandoned buildings do not have electricity and other utilities.
After the closing of the naval training center, the Bainbridge property had been used in various capacities over the past four decades, including serving as a Job Corps Center site during the 1980s, when it was also the target of a number of arson fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.