CECIL COUNTY — If a proposed bill passes through the Cecil County Council, residents could soon house chickens in their backyards.
The bill, introduced on Dec. 21, by council vice president Jackie Gregory and councilwoman Donna Culberson, comes after months of Cecil County residents expressing their vocal support during County Council meetings.
The bill would allow residents with under an acre of land to have 8 chickens, defined as domesticated female chickens, on a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet. Gregory previously introduced a bill to allow for backyard chickens in Nov. but the bill was tabled because of concerns from the Cecil County Planning and Zoning Division.
Gregory said the current version of the bill is easier to enforce and more in line with current code then the one she introduced in Nov. Additions to the bill include a mandatory annual license, to ensure chicken owners understand their responsibilities as chicken owners.
“People all over the county have backyard chickens and there’s no way to keep track of whether or not they’re registered with the state,” Gregory said. “At least this gives some level of accountability for people to make sure they’re not infringing on their neighbors rights.”
Owners of backyard chickens would be unable to sell their eggs or slaughter their animals.
Some parts of the original Nov. bill, such as a requirement that the chicken feed storage is covered, were removed because the regulations would be difficult to enforce.
“There were some things in there that were good practices, but not really under the jurisdiction of land use and development,” Gregory said.
If the bill passes, backyard chickens would not be allowed in urbanized residential areas.
North East resident Timothy Karschner opposes the bill and is concerned about how the chickens attract foxes to the area. Karschner, whose neighbors keep chickens in their backyard, showed the Cecil Whig pictures of parts of a chicken carcass left in his backyard after a fox took a chicken from one of his neighbors’ coops. Karschner said that zoning regulations protect local property values, and that farm animals should not be allowed in residential areas.
“People are talking about their property rights, but zoning is about controlling people’s property rights to protect the general public,” Karschner said.
Karschner said that the law should not be changed to protect people who are currently in violation of the rules.
“They’re allowing them to circumvent the rules, just so they can keep their chickens,” Karschner, referring to current owners of backyard chickens, said.
Gregory said the bill is about addressing land size, not how people house chickens. She said properties over an acre can exist in residential areas and have large amounts of chickens.
“If a neighbor has an acre and they don’t house their chickens properly, the same exact thing can happen,” Gregory, in reference to problems with foxes, said.
The initial Nov. bill required a fox proof structure for chickens, but the requirement was removed from the current bill as it would be difficult for planning and zoning to enforce. Gregory said chicken owners will incorporate fox proof coops, since they would not want to loose chickens to animals.
“Sometimes foxes can figure out how to get in, and the person who has the chickens needs to do something differently,” Gregory said. “Nobody wants their chickens to be taken by predators.”
Gregory also said foxes and other predators have always existed in Cecil County before the growth of backyard chickens, and that dealing with those animals is part of living in a rural area.
“It is an expectation that when a person lives in a rural or wooded area, they will encounter wildlife,” Gregory said.
Over 200 people have signed a petition asking for Cecil County to implement a law allowing for backyard chickens. Many residents got chickens during the pandemic, as an activity to do with their children while school was virtual and/or to increase their self sufficiency as there were concerns about the supplies of eggs in grocery stores.
“We thought: you don’t have school, you can’t play with your friends, let’s do it,” Heather Lyons, a supporter of the backyard chickens law, said during a Sept. meeting. “So we got chickens. We now have the six hens and we have a nice coop. My kids now clean the coop out, they take responsibility.”
Backyard Chickens would have to be approved by the homeowners association for the development they live in, if applicable.
Many counties in Maryland including Baltimore City are more lenient than Cecil County when it comes to chicken ownership. In Baltimore City, residents may keep up to 4 hens on lots that are under 2,000 square feet, which is around 1/25th of an acre.
Backyard chickens have increased in popularity across the state throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. According to state officials, the number of poultry premises, 88.9% of which are small backyard flocks, in Maryland increased 26.4% during the pandemic, from 6,770 as of July 1, 2019, to 8,561 in April 2021.
The public hearing for the bill will take place on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Cecil County Administration Building. The bill will be considered on Feb. 1.
