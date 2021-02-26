PORT DEPOSIT - An autopsy is expected to be performed this weekend to determine a cause of death, after a man's body was discovered off a road near Port Deposit on Friday afternoon, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
"There are no signs of obvious trauma," Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig late Saturday morning. "But we are waiting for an autopsy to be performed to determine the official cause of death."
The autopsy will be performed at the Maryland Office of the State Medical Examiner in Baltimore, he reported, noting that, as of that time, it still wasn't clear if the autopsy would be performed on Saturday or Sunday.
CCSO detectives continued their investigation on Saturday in an effort to make a "positive identification" of the deceased man, according to Holmes.
Members of a road crew discovered the man's body off Frenchtown Road at approximately 2 p.m. Friday and contacted authorities, prompting CCSO detectives to close a section of that road to all traffic from Cokesbury Road to Frank Brown Lane to allow for the on-scene investigation, Holmes said.
After the detectives completed their on-scene investigation, he added, the man's body was transported to the medical examiner's office.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com for more details, as they become available.
