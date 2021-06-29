ELKTON — J.P. Henry sees art in places that most people ignore, from a toilet paper roll left behind in a torn down house, to the fruit on the aisles of a supermarket. On Friday July 2, from 5-8 p.m., the Cecil County Arts Council will present a collection of over 200 photos from his series “Happiness Behind the Mask.”
“It takes what people consider the disability of autism and turns it into an ability,” his mother Jane Ward said.
Henry, who is turning 40 in September, grew up in Earleville and first began taking photos on his mother’s cell phone in 2017. The focus of his show on Friday, “Happiness Behind the Mask,” is from a series Henry created on Facebook where he uploaded one happy picture a day. The show is his second at the Arts Council.
Ward said COVID-19 disrupted the routines that autistic people like Henry often rely on, and that the daily photo project gave him something to channel his energy and focus into. Henry and Ward have a joke, based on a line from the Steely Dan song “Kid Charlemagne” of saying “Is there gas in the car?” before going out on a trip to take photos.
“I said, ‘why don’t you find happy photographs and start putting them on your Facebook page,’” Ward said. “He said, ‘Why would I do that?’ I said ‘it’ll make other people happy too,’ and he took that and ran with it.”
Henry has always been very selective on who he chooses to talk to, but his art is encouraging him to branch out. According to his mother, photography has helped improve his social skills as he interacts with people while taking their picture, and talks with other photographers on Facebook.
“The way he’s come out of his shell, just in the two shows that we’ve known him in, is amazing,” said Annmarie Hamilton, the executive director of the Arts Council.
Some of the work of photographers who know Henry will be on display on Friday accompanying Henry’s photos. Three artists even created paintings inspired by photos Henry has taken.
Henry continues to take photos on his mothers’ phone, as the technology enables him to take, edit and post photos all on one device. Though Henry has experimented with different lenses to capture nature photography.
Ward pointed to “The Business of Crabs” as one of her favorite photos. He captures every element of a wholesale crab fishery in Rock Hall MD in Kent County, the viewer sees workers walk through the water on the floor while moving barrels to a truck while someone records the day’s transactions.
A photo that Hamilton said shows Henry’s dry sense of humor features a perfectly intact toilet paper roll inside of a house being demolished, a commentary on the shortages of toilet paper during the pandemic.
“He sees the extraordinary in the ordinary,” Ward said.
Henry will turn the piece into an interactive art exhibit where visitors can write on the picture, a homage to how Henry often hides his name, J.P., in his photographs, leading to Facebook commenters to look for a J.P. in the grass next to a cornfield.
“It will capture the people that were there,” Ward said. “It will end up being becoming a sooner souvenir piece for him.”
Hamilton expects between 200-400 people at the First Friday event on July 2 to attend to see Henry’s art. Ward said many attendees will wear name tags, because they know Henry and other fans of his work through Facebook, but have never met in person.
“He champions the everyday things in the world through a different set of eyes,” Ward said. “People say ‘wow I never thought asparagus looked so neat until I saw it the way you saw it.’”
Henry said his favorite photos include images of the ocean, when the sunlight makes the waves appear pink, and images of a swarm of bees and a bald eagle.
“We champion that he’s autistic,” Ward said. “The whole purpose of this is to prove to the world everyone is different and everyone can succeed.”
J.P. Henry’s work will run at the arts council until July 31.
