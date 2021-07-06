ELKTON — Autistic photographer J.P. Henry’s show “Happiness Behind The Mask” opened to one of the largest crowds in recent Cecil County Arts Council history, with over 400 people coming to Elkton’s main street during the town’s First Friday event to view his art.
“He sold over 70 pieces just during that opening night, it was spectacular,” Arts Council President Annmarie Hamilton said. “I’ve never seen the gallery rocking like it was.”
Henry also received recognition from the county government for his work.
“I think we can learn a lot from seeing what he sees,” Councilman Bill Coutz, who presented a proclamation from the County Council and County Executive during the opening of Henry’s show on Friday.
Henry’s photography is all done on a cellphone camera and, after Henry began shooting in 2017, swiftly gained a following on social media. During the event, Henry, an Earleville resident, gave a speech about his work. In the speech, he mentioned his current photography goal: taking a picture of lightning in the sky. Henry’s mother, Jane Ward, said that her son’s art marked a turning point in his social life — as Henry often has difficulty communicating with people.
“Usually the most he would do is five word sentences, and he gave a three minute speech thanking people and talking about his work,” Ward said.
Henry spoke to many people at the exhibit about his art, many of whom wore name tags since they knew Henry through his Facebook page.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Ward continued. “The floodgates opened.”
Coutz said he has also seen firsthand how Henry’s verbal skills have improved since his first show at the Arts Council in 2019.
“He understands that people recognize and understand his artwork,” Coutz said.
One friend that Henry saw at the exhibit was Rodger Wilder, someone who Ward said represents her son’s first real friend. Wilder met Henry in April when they were taking pictures of the same sunset in Rock Hall. Wilder often tries to duplicate Henry’s picture so they can talk about the differences in their work.
“They’re so unique,” Wilder said. “For someone of his ability, to have a great eye like that is just amazing.”
He pointed to one picture taken in Chesapeake City where it appears a boat is going to a bridge as a great example of Henry’s ability to capture an image.
“He was overwhelmed by the beauty of it all,” Ward said about Henry’s reaction to seeing his work in the gallery.
Henry’s show “Happiness Behind The Mask” focusing on his daily photo series of the same name, will run at the Cecil County Arts Council through July 31.
”I am glad [that] everybody has come here to this Art Museum and looking at all of this stuff that I have done,” Henry said during his speech.
