Clad in a dinosaur costume, Jacen Maiden, 10, makes his way through the crowded Cecil County Circuit Courthouse parking lot on Friday night during the CASA-sponsored Trunk-or-Treat event. Just below the dinosaur's gaping mouth, Jacen's face can be seen.
Lindsey Ziegenfuss waves cheerfully Friday night during the CASA-sponsored Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse in Elkton. Ziegenfuss is sporting an Oompa Loompa costume to compliment her Willy Wonka-themed vehicle trunk, which garnered first place in the decoration contest. Ziegenfuss served 11 years with the Elkton Police Department as an officer and a detective, before leaving the agency in August 2020 to raise her family.
This ghoulishly-decorated vehicle trunk served as one of the 30 candy dispensing stations Friday night during the CASA-sponsored Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse in Elkton. Trunk decoration themes ran the gamut, from funny to creepy.
This photo shows attendees in the parking lot of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse in Elkton on Friday night during the CASA-sponsored Trunk or Treat event, which lasted two hours and featured 30 decorated vehicle trunks that served as candy dispensing stations. Planners estimated that 1,000 people turned out for the event.
Assistant State's Attorneys Renee Alyssa Reilly (Dorothy) and Zachary Payne (The Tin Man) pose for a photo Friday night during the CASA-sponsored Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse in Elkton. In addition to Reilly and Payne, other Cecil County Office of the State's Attorney employees dressed as Wizard of Oz in characters, in keeping with that agency's trunk theme.
Kyle Rollins shows a brave face in his Cowardly Lion costume Friday night during the CASA-sponsored Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse in Elkton. Rollins was one of several Cecil County Office of the State's Attorney employees who dressed as Wizard of Oz characters to match the theme of that agency's decorated vehicle trunk, which won 2nd Place.
Dressed as characters featured in Dr. Seuss books, members of the Warren family pose for a photo in front of their thusly-decorated vehicle trunk Friday night during the CASA-sponsored Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse in Elkton. Sally Warren - she's the one in The Cat in the Hat costume - is a CASA employee.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Leilani Jefferson, 7, is all smiles Friday night while rocking her Mad Hatter costume during the CASA-sponsored Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Appropriately dressed as an Oompa Loompa, Lindsey Ziegenfuss stands beside her Willy Wonka-themed vehicle trunk, which garnered 1st Place in the decoration contest.
ELKTON - People dressed as witches, fairies, ghouls, Oompa Loompas, skeletons, Ghostbusters, goblins, Wizard of Oz characters and so forth swamped the back section of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse parking lot in Elkton on Friday night.
And that was just the adults who turned out for the Trunk-or-Treat event sponsored by Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Cecil County.
The two-hour-long Halloween celebration featured 30 brilliantly decorated vehicle trunks that served as candy dispensing stations visited by the hundreds of costumed youngsters, including one kid who chose a dinosaur as his alter ego and another who identified as The Mad Hatter.
"I'm very pleased with this turnout," said Guilia M. Hodge, executive director of CASA of Cecil County. "I would say we've had about 1,000 people come out tonight."
Hodge marveled over the creativity demonstrated by the private citizens and various agencies that picked a theme of their own choosing and then decorated their vehicle trunks accordingly.
Themes included Candy Land, Dr. Seuss, Willy Wonka and The Wizard of Oz.
The adults and children manning those candy stations dressed as characters associated with their themes. So trunk-or-treaters would see The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Cowardly Lion, for examples, at one station and, moments later, they would find themselves interacting with The Cat in the Hat, The Grinch and Thing 1 and Thing 2 at another.
Elkton native Valerie Mister smiled as she chaperoned her three children from trunk station to trunk station on Friday night. (Jacen Maiden, 10, was dressed as the aforementioned dinosaur; Garrison Mister, 9, sported a clown costume; and Brennan Mister, 7, opted to be a Halo character.)
"It is crowded, but it is a lot of fun. We're having a ball," Valerie Mister commented.
CASA is one of the numerous programs throughout Maryland that provides advocates for abused and neglected children. Court-appointed and trained, every CASA volunteer is a committed adult who is assigned to a child in Child Protective Services and then represents and advocates in the best interest of that child.
