ELKTON - People dressed as witches, fairies, ghouls, Oompa Loompas, skeletons, Ghostbusters, goblins, Wizard of Oz characters and so forth swamped the back section of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse parking lot in Elkton on Friday night.

And that was just the adults who turned out for the Trunk-or-Treat event sponsored by Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Cecil County.

The two-hour-long Halloween celebration featured 30 brilliantly decorated vehicle trunks that served as candy dispensing stations visited by the hundreds of costumed youngsters, including one kid who chose a dinosaur as his alter ego and another who identified as The Mad Hatter.

"I'm very pleased with this turnout," said Guilia M. Hodge, executive director of CASA of Cecil County. "I would say we've had about 1,000 people come out tonight."

Hodge marveled over the creativity demonstrated by the private citizens and various agencies that picked a theme of their own choosing and then decorated their vehicle trunks accordingly.

Themes included Candy Land, Dr. Seuss, Willy Wonka and The Wizard of Oz.

The adults and children manning those candy stations dressed as characters associated with their themes. So trunk-or-treaters would see The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Cowardly Lion, for examples, at one station and, moments later, they would find themselves interacting with The Cat in the Hat, The Grinch and Thing 1 and Thing 2 at another.

Elkton native Valerie Mister smiled as she chaperoned her three children from trunk station to trunk station on Friday night. (Jacen Maiden, 10, was dressed as the aforementioned dinosaur; Garrison Mister, 9, sported a clown costume; and Brennan Mister, 7, opted to be a Halo character.)

"It is crowded, but it is a lot of fun. We're having a ball," Valerie Mister commented.

CASA is one of the numerous programs throughout Maryland that provides advocates for abused and neglected children. Court-appointed and trained, every CASA volunteer is a committed adult who is assigned to a child in Child Protective Services and then represents and advocates in the best interest of that child.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.