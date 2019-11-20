BEL AIR — The snip of large golden scissors cutting a ceremonial ribbon was followed by a round of applause from hopeful health care professionals, government leaders and community members at Ashley Addiction Treatment’s new outpatient facility Tuesday morning.
This Bel Air facility, which is on track to accept patients this winter, is the newest addition to the Ashley organization, which was established in 1983 by Father Joseph C. Martin and his friend and business partner, Mae Abraham.
Abraham's maiden name was Ashley, and the namesake of the Harford County substance use disorder treatment facility.
Martin and Abraham first met at one of the priest's award-winning “Chalk Talks” at Johns Hopkins University in 1964. As people who suffered from alcohol use disorder, the two were inspired to make a change and help others on the road to healing. Thus, Ashley Addiction Treatment's flagship inpatient facility in Havre de Grace was opened 36 years ago.
In 2015, Ashley partnered with the Upper Chesapeake Hospital to establish an intensive outpatient program, or IOP, in Elkton. In IOP, patients receive medical treatment without being admitted on a residential basis to a substance use disorder treatment facility.
Jennifer Aguglia, Vice President of Outpatient Services, said the Elkton program has been successful, but that the company needed to establish a new IOP in Bel Air to help meet increased patient demand in the region.
“We have served over 2,600 patients since 2015," Aguglia said.
"Relocating to Bel Air will allow for more staff, space and patients we can care for. We will offer a full spectrum of outpatient services to include individualized treatment for opioid use disorder and other substance use disorders. We have individual therapy with a counselor, group therapy on a daily basis, medication supportive recovery and medical visits with a nurse practitioner. We are really excited to expand the services that we offer to include partial hospitalization once we move.”
In addition to expanding services, Ashley aims to eliminate barriers that may keep people from seeking treatment, such as lack of transportation, financial restrictions and lack of childcare.
“We accept medicare and commercial insurance because we don’t want to keep people from getting the help they need due to their financial situations," she said.
"We also have a transportation service that picks people up at halfway homes and stops along the route from the home to the center to pick up more people. All we need to do is set up a daycare center and we’d be set!”
The facility's main campus in Havre de Grace boasts a family wellness program that is aimed specifically for family members whose loved ones suffer from substance use disorder. The program is, however, is only open to family members who are 15 years old and older and childcare services are not currently available there.
The Bel Air facility was built and designed with a patient-first philosophy, and aims to to help those receiving treatment feel at ease.
“This is just such a beautiful place,” Jim Denver, a litigator and the board chairman of Ashley Addiction Treatment said on Tuesday. Denver is a graduate of the treatment facility and identifies as a person in long-term recovery.
“I went to Ashley as a patient about 13 years ago," he said.
"When I came out of Ashley, I went to an IOP in Washington, D.C. It was the darkest, dingiest place. It did do me a lot of good though. I stayed there for two years. I would have rather been here, though.”
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman also praised Ashley for being “on the cutting edge" of treatment for substance use disorder.
“We are beginning to hear some good news," Glassman said.
"But we are in a long-term battle, I think, with the opioid epidemic. I can tell you that Harford county — through our partnerships with the Addiction Connection Resources, the Health Department and Ashley — we are really in the forefront as a national leader. We have won seven or eight national awards for the programs that we have for our citizens. Other counties and states have adopted those programs. If we continue to work together, we are going to come out on the other side of this.”
Ashley has also partnered with Harford County’s Drug Circuit Court, which was established this March.
Judge Kevin Mahoney, a Harford County Circuit Court Judge, said the Drug Court depends on Ashley as a key player in the “team” that helps people who are called to the court.
“The team consists of a judge, prosecutor, defense attorneys, the Department of Parole and Probation, Harford County Health Department, Office of Drug Control Policy and private providers including Ashley,” Mahoney said.
“The people who come into the Drug Court have often an extensive criminal history. They also have significant substance use problems, and in order for them to qualify for the Drug Court, they have to at least need an IOP. Very often, there are co-occurring mental health disorders that are obviously impacting their ability to achieve and maintain sobriety. It is absolutely essential that we have a variety of tools in our toolbox from a treatment perspective.”
IOP, medication assisted treatment and other amenities at the new Bel Air facility are parts of the treatment arsenal required to help people from widely varying backgrounds, health conditions and severity of substance use.
The new facility will include: two intake rooms, where patients will meet with staff one-on-one to assess what services they need; two nurse practitioner offices; an observation room, where patients will be monitored after they receive buprenorphine, known by its brand name Suboxone; counseling offices for individual and group counseling; as well as several conference rooms and offices for staff.
Although this new location will not be accepting patients until January of 2020, the main treatment site in Havre de Grace and the Elkton treatment site are open and able to take patients.
Ashley will also be hosting a free holiday event at 1801 North Broom Street in Wilmington, Del on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. This event will focus on surviving the holidays sober and in recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.