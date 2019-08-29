HAVRE DE GRACE — Lora “Mae” Abraham, who co-founded Ashley Addiction Treatment with the late Rev. Joseph C. Martin more than 35 years ago, died earlier this month at age 92.
Her passing on Aug. 23, surrounded by friends and family, was announced by the treatment center on Tuesday. The cause of death was reportedly an infection.
Abraham and Martin, a Catholic priest, founded the world-renowned residential treatment center headquartered at a Havre de Grace campus in 1983, calling it Father Martin’s Ashley — named after Abraham’s father, the Rev. Arthur Ashley, and Martin. Today, it features a satellite office in Elkton where it operates an intensive outpatient program.
Mae was a Havre de Grace housewife, whose drinking had spun out of control in 1964. She went to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore to hear Iowa Gov. Harold Hughes, an alcoholic who often spoke to other alcoholics about his own recovery, the New York Times reported in 2009.
When Hughes did not arrive, Abraham saw that a Catholic priest — Martin, as she learned later — was about to speak instead. She stayed to hear his message.
The talk was one of the award-winning “Chalk Talks” by Martin, who was widely regarded as a pioneer in the addiction treatment field, having developed an innovative approach to healing based on dignity and compassion.
“My favorite memory of Father Martin is when he walked on stage at Johns Hopkins and said, ‘I’m an alcoholic and my name is Father Martin,’”Abraham recalled previously, as relayed in an Ashley press release announcing her death. “And that was the first time that I could ever admit what was wrong with me without being ashamed of it.”
They quickly became close friends, and Martin would move in with Abraham and her husband. The duo expanded the priest’s notoriety in the burgeoning addiction treatment field when she suggested he film his famous “Chalk Talks.” They formed a production company, Kelly Productions, and filmed nearly 40 films for distribution.
The famous original “Chalk Talk” was filmed by the U.S. Navy and shown to servicemen and women for generations as a training for substance abuse disorder.
In 1978, Abraham suggested that Martin establish a center where alcoholics could come for treatment. After several years of fundraising and the acquisition of Oakington — the former estate of U.S. Sen. Millard Tydings in Havre de Grace — Abraham’s idea became a reality.
“We opened on Monday, Jan. 17, 1983, a very cold day; but Noble Hall glowed with warmth,” Martin recalled in an interview prior to his passing in 2009. “That feeling of warmth, comfort, and security wasn’t coming from the new — and very expensive — heating system, however. It was coming directly from Mae Abraham and everyone knew it.”
The center, sometimes called “the Betty Ford Clinic of the East,” changed its name to Ashley Addiction Treatment in 2015 to better articulate its mission in a modern, online-based society.
Dave Nassef, Ashley interim president and CEO, said this week that Abraham made the dream shared by her and Martin a reality.
“She took that dream from the incubator, raised it through childhood, adolescence and adulthood, thus creating the miracle of what we now call Ashley Addiction Treatment,” he said in a statement. “It is because of Mae, over 45,000 patients and their families have experienced that miracle.”
The treatment center, which overlooks the Chesapeake Bay, developed a reputation that attracted numerous high-profile clients over the years, including “Wonder Woman” TV actress Lynda Carter, E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren, singer Johnny Mathis and former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, among others.
Many of those celebrities shared their memories of Abraham and the lasting lessons of Ashley in the wake of her passing.
“Mae Abraham helped us all understand that our lives truly mattered,” said Carter, who also served as a member of Ashley’s board of directors. “She could light up a room with her smile. I will miss you, Mae.”
Mathis credited Abraham with saving his life and his career as an entertainer.
“To say that Mae Abraham was part and parcel of saving my career, and probably prolonging my life, would be understating the role that she and Ashley had in my life,” he said in a statement.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church, 222 S. Law St. in Aberdeen.
Ashley will celebrate Abraham’s life on its main campus in Havre de Grace. A special rose with brilliant yellow and orange highlights will be situated in the Chapel Garden in lasting memory to the First Lady of Ashley. Details are forthcoming.
Abraham is survived by her son, Alex, and his wife, Caroline, and two grandchildren.
