Where: The Cecil County Arts Council – 135 E. Main St. Elkton, MD
What: First Friday Event — Friday, March 6, 2020, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
March at the arts council brings local alcohol ink artists Jennifer Lex Wojnar, Catherine Houghton and Julie Cargill together for a group exhibition. Their exhibition, “Imagininks” will display the artists’ works with alcohol ink on various mediums. In conjunction with the featured show, the open show, “Edibles” will hang in the back gallery. Light refreshments will be available for you to enjoy and music for the evening will be provided by Ricky Holbrook. This is a free and family friendly event. CCAC is accessible to all. Visit our website for more information: www.cecilcountyartscouncil.org.
Artists Call for Entries:
Drop-off your works for our open show, “Edibles” from Wednesday, February 26 – Wednesday March 4 during CCAC regular business hours or by appointment. This show is open to all media! You can find the fee schedule on our website at www.cecilcountyartscouncil.org and go to the Call for Entries tab in the menu. Please contact the arts council with any questions at 410-392-5740 or email us at info@cecilcountyartscouncil.org.
As always, the arts council is free and family-friendly and accessible to all. Every month we feature local authors, artists, performers, jewelry makers and more. Questions? Call 410-392-5740 or email us at info@cecilcountyartscouncil.org
