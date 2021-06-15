ELKTON- The Cecil County Arts Council have painted flowers on the windows of businesses across downtown Elkton as part of their “June Blooms" project, adding a colorful floral touch to the neighborhood.
Elkton Alliance board member Margie Blystone brought the program to Elkton after hearing about a similar initiative in San Luis Obispo. Arts council Executive Director Annmarie Hamilton said the project garnered a lot of attention from the town as people stopped their cars to talk about the project. Around 15 businesses have had their windows painted over with flowers and other designs.
“The residents of the apartments have been coming outside," Hamilton said. "Last Thursday night traffic stopped, people were so excited. It’s the simplest thing.”
Blystone said she heard about the initiative in San Luis Obispo from the National Main Street conference. Kennett Design TO GO! and Cecil County Tourism partnered with the alliance and arts council. The council began painting windows last Sunday.
The arts council had 14 total volunteers, Jessica Edwards, Marion Hess, Meredith Boas, Lori Hrinko, Donna Steck-McMahon, Sheila Reist, Colleen Tiefenthal, Candy Wallace, Margie Blystone, Sarah Blystone, and a mother and daughter team assisting Hamilton and Coutz. Hamilton said when one artist made a mistake on a flower, instead of just erasing it, Hamilton helped them turn the flower into a turtle.
“We don’t judge so whoever wants to pickup a paintbrush is welcome to do it,” said Gaby Coutz, vice president of the arts council.
On Monday, Coutz and Hamilton painted the windows of the North Street Hotel bar, adding a rose and other flowers below the neon signs for “beer” and “liquors.”
“I love the arts council,” said owner James Nicholson, whose grandfather started the business. “They’ve done a lot for the town.”
Regular Frank Clark appreciated the arts council’s efforts.
“It beautifies downtown Elkton,” Clark said.
Blystone hopes that event can take place again next year.
"It calls attention to the arts, it calls attention to how we're open to business," said Blystone. "We want people to come back and show exciting things are happening in downtown Elkton."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.