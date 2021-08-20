PERRYVILLE — A chance encounter with Artesian Water could lead to a change in the water in Perryville.
The Delaware-based for-profit utility made a presentation to the mayor and commissioners Tuesday night, offering to help water customers determine if, and where, water is leaking.
Perryville offers its customers an abatement in cases where water or sewer failures or malfunctions caused a huge increase in a quarterly bill.
Mayor Matt Roath said a chance encounter with Joseph DiNunzio, executive vice president of Artesian, led to Artesian’s offer to inspect the plumbing of interested residents.
“I explained what we as a community need and what could they do to help us out,” Roath said.
Roath told DiNunzio that he had recently toured Perryville’s water and sewer plants and asked the town’s public works employees if they could conduct these plumbing inspections.
“We have the capacity and the talent,” Roath said he was told. “But we don’t have the time and resources.”
Residents are expected to make an effort to find the source of high water use themselves, even hiring a plumber to show the town their due diligence, before any abatement is awarded.
Artesian is offering to step into the plumber’s role.
“We’ve developed a program where we work directly with our customers for leak detection,” DiNunzio said.
Elaine Christopher, manager of customer relations for Artesian, said residential customers would be sent a letter and educational pamphlets.
“Many times you don’t realize how much water you use with a drip or a leak,” Christopher said. The letter invites customers to schedule an appointment with Artesian to conduct an inspection.
“We also offer leak detection tablets,” she said, describing the non-toxic dye that is placed in the tank of the toilet. “Nine times out of 10 the leaks are around the toilet.”
Perryville would pay a one time cost of $1,550 and then each inspection would cost $100.
“We can also offer it to commercial and industrial customers,” she said.
Artesian also offered to send the town regular reports on where leaks were found, but the board felt that was intrusive.
“I don’t think it’s a bad idea to bring in a third party,” Roath said.
He said he’s not against the town funding the program, calling it “a win-win-win for everyone” that would help address leaks, costs, wasted water and the burden it creates on the wastewater system.
“The board needs to discuss the cost and payment, I don’t have the authority to say what we’d do,” Roath said.
According to Roath, the board needs to discuss how much of the $100 cost for inspections would be borne by the property owner.
The mayor said this would support his desire to improve the town’s water quality and billing issues, but added it does not mean any future discussions of Artesian running the town water system.
“This allows us to provide relief to residents who are complaining about high water bills,” Roath said, adding that these inspections would lend some legitimacy to the town’s belief that the leaks are the result of issues in the properties and not the town’s system.
If the commissioners vote in favor of the program it could begin as early as Oct. 1.
