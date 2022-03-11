ELKTON — Cecil College, the Cecil County Arts Council and The Palette & The Page partnered together for the first time for “Art Responds,” a gallery showcasing art that describes the complex, often difficult emotions surrounding the pandemic.
“I think each artist has dealt with the pandemic in their own way,” Cecil College arts, humanities, and commerce Dean Jon Esser said. “What I see as a common theme is how art has the capacity to heal and transcend.
Esser said a faculty member, Lauren Vanni, came up with the theme of the exhibition.
“It gave them a sense of purpose, because everyone can relate to what we’re experience with COVID,” Cecil College assistant professor Adam Jacono said when asked about the prompt. “Art is a great outlet.”
Photographer Blonnie Brooks used editing software to transform her photos, focusing on the nature near her North East home, into pieces resembling watercolors.
“To me this is my purposeful appreciation of the good things I had surrounding me that I was too busy to pay attention to,” Brooks said. “We have this incredible place and we never really appreciated it.”
The Palette & the Page co-owner Lynn Strano-Whitt surrounded a black mask with a mandala made out of copper wire. The meditative aspect of the art form, with its repeated movements and patterns, allows the artist to let their mind wander while creating a beautiful work. The mask represents safety, though Strano-Whitt hated wearing a mask, she felt the protection it provided during the pandemic made up for the discomfort.
“This one small thin strip of fabric,” Strano-Whitt’s artistic statement states. “That is all that is between me and the rest of the world.”
Strano-Whitt completed two other pieces, each representing another aspect of COVID-19. One focuses on the division caused by the pandemic, while a third piece focuses on the isolation she felt.
The Palette & The Page, also created a book “Art Responds: Cecil United 2022” to include the written word as part of the exhibit. The book brings together eight authors, and the books themselves are hand crafted by owner Patti Paulus.
Art Responds will run at the Cecil College Elkton Station Gallery from Friday, March 4th until Tuesday, April 26th. The college also has a virtual version of the exhibit at cecil.edu/responds. Art Responds will run at Palette & the Page until April 26 and at the Cecil County Arts Council until March 29.
“Some of it is comical, some of it is a little melancholy,” Arts Council Executive Director Annmarie Hamilton, describing the artwork, said. “It shows all kinds of emotions.”
