PHOTO COURTESY OF CECIL COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL
ELKTON - Colleen Tiefenthal will be the Cecil County Arts Council's featured artist on Friday, when her work celebrating the theme "Art Is for All" will kick off amid First Friday celebrations in downtown Elkton.
The public is invited to the First Friday Opening of Tiefenthal's exhibit, which will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday (June 3) at the Cecil County Arts Council at 135 E. Main Street in downtown Elkton. Light refreshments will be served, and live music will be provided by Rob and Dave Massimiano and Friends. Tiefenthal's exhibit will run from Friday (June 3) through June 27.
"Tiefenthal will be presenting a fresh body of work that she has created in a variety of sizes and formats, so that it can be available to people of all walks of life," said Kristin Welcome, the CCAC administrative assistant.
Welcome further commented, "She is a mural artist, as well runs her own business, Beach Nut Studios, available on the Etsy platform at https://www.etsy.com/shop/BeachNutStudio. Her body of work is comprised of acrylic and mixed media pieces often symbolizing the beauty of nature, and frequently includes reclaimed and upcycled items."
Her theme, “Art Is for All,” communicates the message of the Cecil County Arts Council, which has been “presenting, promoting and sustaining the arts in Cecil County since 1977” and has served as a hub for local artists within the Cecil County community and surrounding areas since that time, Welcome explained.
Tiefenthal shared her passion for the Cecil County Arts Council and why she chose the theme.
“The theme conveys that art is to be enjoyed by everyone, in every walk of life. Art brings joy and beauty and should be accessible to all those interested.” said Tiefenthal, who attended both the Ohio State University and The Columbus College of Art and Design, graduating from the latter of the two.
Welcome noted that "alongside Tiefenthal’s work will be a selection of member pieces from The Cecil County Arts Council."
Welcome also noted that the Cecil County Arts Council, which features local authors, artists, performers and jewelry makers every month, is free, family-friendly and accessible to persons with disabilities.
