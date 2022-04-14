BALTIMORE — Investigators have concluded that arson is the cause of a Baltimore City row-house blaze in January that killed three firefighters - including one who lived in Colora - according to the Baltimore Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
ATF officials made the announcement on Wednesday, reporting that the predawn, triple-fatal fire in the 200 block of South Stricker Street on Jan. 24 has been "classified as incendiary" by investigators. The blaze killed three Baltimore City Fire Department firefighters and injured another.
Killed in the line of duty that morning were Lt. Paul Butrim, a 37-year-old Colora resident who was a 16-year BCFD veteran; Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler, a Harford County resident who was a 15-year veteran with the department; and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo, a Wheaton resident who was a seven-year BCFD veteran. Sadler was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
The other BCFD member, EMT/Firefighter John McMaster, a seven-year veteran with the department, entered University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in critical condition after fellow firefighters were able to rescue him relatively swiftly. After a series of medical condition upgrades, McMaster, 48, was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 27, three days later. McMaster is a 1992 North East High School graduate.
They were among the numerous BCFD members who responded to the two-alarm fire at 205 S. Stricker St. in Baltimore at 5:53 a.m. on Jan. 24. A partial building collapse occurred while those four firefighters were inside the burning row-house, trapping them. At the time of the partial building collapse, those firefighters were searching for people who reportedly were trapped inside the burning row-house, which was vacant.
“Thoughts of Lt. Butrim, Lt. Sadler, and Firefighter/EMT Lacayo have been present in our minds every step of this investigation," ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby said on Wednesday. "We would like to thank members of the community who contacted ATF - and our partners - with information, as well as for their outpouring of support for Baltimore City Fire Department and the loved ones of these fallen heroes."
Crosby added, "The incendiary classification is an important step forward in this investigation. We will continue to work alongside our partners to ensure a complete and thorough investigation is completed.”
As of Thursday, no arrest in the arson case has yet been made – however, officials state that a person of interest has been identified.
"Images and video of a person of interest were released early in the investigation. That individual has been identified and no additional tips from the public are needed," an ATF spokesperson reported. "This remains an ongoing investigation and no additional information will be released at this time."
ATF agents worked alongside BCFD members and Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal detectives to pinpoint the origin of the blaze and to determine its cause, which is now classified as incendiary.
"ATF currently defines 'incendiary' as a fire that is intentionally ignited or spread into an area where the fire should not be, and involves a violation of federal, state, local, or tribal law. Incendiary fires may also include fires that are not necessarily intentional, but directly result from other criminal activity," the ATF spokesperson explained.
