Arresting officer tases theft suspect twice near North East

NORTH EAST — A law enforcement officer tased an alleged resistant man twice on Wednesday before taking him into custody, after the suspect purportedly tried to steal an air-conditioning unit from the Walmart near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The incident started moments before 9 a.m. on Wednesday – a day marked by mugginess and a high temperature that reached the low 90s.
Deputy Dontae Odom of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office was making a routine business check at the Walmart in the Northeast Shopping Plaza when two employees reported that a man – later identified as Kenneth Homer Rice III, 33, of North East – was attempting to haul away an AC unit without paying, police reported.
“(An employee) explained to Rice that she’ll have to get a copy of the receipt before he (would be) able to leave the store, but he continued to push his way past her,” court records allege.
The deputy, who had witnessed that employee’s interaction with Rice, quickly escorted Rice to a chair in the store’s front lobby to continue his investigation, police said. While seated, police added, Rice tried to call his girlfriend on the phone, explaining that she had the receipt in question.
“At this time, Rice III stood up and ran towards Deputy Odom to push past him. Deputy Odom grabbed Rice III to gain control of him and ended up on the floor,” according to charging documents.
The deputy then ordered Rice to stop resisting and to place both arms behind his back, police reported.
As Rice started to comply, he said, “Get the (expletive) off me,” and “I’m getting the (expletive) out of this store . . . get off me,” court records allege.
After the deputy radioed a dispatcher and asked for police assistance, Odom warned Rice that he would use a stun gun in an effort to subdue him if he continued to resist, according to court records,.
Odom activated the taser, striking Rice in the lower abdomen, police said. Rice, however, stood up and ran out the store’s front doors and headed toward the parking lot, police added.
Seconds later, while giving chase, Odom discharged his taser again, striking Rice in the back but making “only an intermediate connection,” according to Odom’s written statement of probable cause contained in court records.
The deputy then chased Rice “around the parking lot,” before catching the suspect and arresting him, police reported.
Rice was transported directly to Union Hospital in Elkton, where he underwent a medical evaluation, which is standard CCSO procedure after a deputy has tased a suspect, according to police.
Released on personal recognizance shortly after his arrest, Rice is facing six criminal charges, all of which are misdemeanors, including second-degree assault, resisting arrest, theft of less than $1,500 and more than $100 and disorderly conduct, court records show.
Rice is scheduled for an Aug. 12 trial, according to court records.
