OXFORD, PA — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a pair of armed robberies likely committed by the same pair of men Saturday.
The first occurred around 3 p.m. in Lower Oxford Township when two men entered Valley View Hardware in the 200-block of Township Road and demanded money from the cash register. A handgun was produced, but no money was handed over to the robbers, witnesses told police.
Both suspects, described as non-Hispanic white men, fled the area on dirt bikes.
Less than an hour later a pair matching the same description successfully carried off the robbery of a Lancaster County store. After threatening the staff of the unidentified store the pair took $57 from the cash register and fled in an unknown direction of a dirt bike.
Anyone who has information that could help with the investigation, or may have witnessed either robbery, should contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at the Avondale barrack. Call 610-268-2022.
