Elkton Police Department

ELKTON — A Rising Sun area man is being held without bond in the Cecil County Detention Center on charges of first- and second-degree assault; the result of a fight, according to Elkton Police.

Sgt. Ronald Odom said Austin Rice, 23, is accused of stabbing another man in the torso early Sunday morning inside a room at Sunrise Inn on Belle Hill Road.

"Two guys were fighting over a room and the verbal turned physical," Odom said Tuesday. It was then, according to Odom, that Rice allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man one time.

"He suffered a superficial wound to his torso," the sergeant said. The victim remained hospitalized Tuesday but Odom said the injury is not life-/threatening.

"He'll be OK," Odom said.

Rice has another hearing April 8.

