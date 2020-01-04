Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) staff announced that the Marsh Edge Trail, located along the refuge’s Wildlife Drive, will be closed to public access beginning until further notice.
A pair of bald eagles have nested in a pine tree adjacent to the trail since 2008. Recent observations indicate that they will continue utilizing a nest along the trail. Due to the potential for disturbance at this high traffic location, the trail will be closed until nesting is complete and chicks have left the nest. As always, visitors are reminded to obey closed area boundary signs and adhere to refuge regulations.
Despite being removed from the endangered species list in 2007, efforts continue to protect bald eagle nest sites and communal roost sites at the refuge. The bald eagle is still a federally protected species under the Migratory Bird Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
Good opportunities to view eagles and other wildlife exist along the remaining portions of Blackwater NWR’s Wildlife Drive, which will remain open for access. The Woods Trail, accessible from the Wildlife Drive, will also remain open, as well as the Key Wallace Trail and the Tubman Road Trail. Additional quality eagle viewing opportunities exist along the lower reaches of Maple Dam Road south of Key Wallace Drive.
For further information, please contact the Visitor Center at 410-228-2677 or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater.
Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, protects over 32,000 acres of rich tidal marsh, mixed hardwoods and pine forest, managed freshwater wetlands and cropland for a diversity of wildlife. To learn more, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater or @BlackwaterNWR.
