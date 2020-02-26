ELKTON — Those tied into local news over the weekend may have notice an uptick in the number of local fires.
In Cecil County, there were several structure and brush fires that occurred this week, none of which were related.
“This is just how it goes,” said Deputy Oliver Alkire, with the Fire Marshal’s Office. “It ebbs and flows from time to time.”
It is currently the high season for brush fires, he said. And “mix that with high winds,” and an uptick in disposing of ashes around this time of year — it’s a recipe for fires.
Residents of Cecil County should be cautious of the ways they dispose of ashes and the manner in which they handle controlled burns. Ashes should be disposed of at least 10 feet away from homes, inside a metal container, preferably, with a lid.
Though Alkire urged against any outdoor fires at this point in time, if residents plan on burning outside “always have a water supply readily available,” he said.
If residents are in need of a smoke alarm, contact your local fire company. You may request they provide and install the detectors. If the fire company is without any alarms, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Alkire also urged residents to purchase a carbon monoxide detector and have a fire escape plan set in the event of a fire.
