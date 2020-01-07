The Town of Chesapeake City’s Historic District Commission has a vacancy. If you interested in serving on this Commission, please submit a letter of interest to Valerie Walls at v.walls@chesapeakecity-md.gov.
Submissions must be received by Thursday, January 9, 2020 to be considered.
